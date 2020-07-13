The degree to which someone feels insecure in a relationship says a lot about the kinds of things they are—and aren't—likely to fantasize about. Insecure, in this sense, means they need a lot of reassurance that their partner loves them, and they worry they may be abandoned.

People who have an insecure attachment type, are less likely to fantasize about group sex and nonmonogamy, and more likely to fantasize about bondage/discipline, dominance/submission, sadism/masochism (BDSM), sexual novelty, and romance.

The trend of insecure people having fewer fantasies about multiple partners and nonmonogamy is perfectly logical. Insecure people would probably find these scenarios threatening. If they see their partner giving attention to someone other than them, or if someone else appears to be taken with their partner, jealousy can set in.

To the extent that insecure people do fantasize about group sex or nonmonogamy—and some of them certainly do—they tend to place themselves at the center of attention. This may be a way to minimize feelings of threat.

For example, an insecure person might actually enjoy a scenario where multiple people are giving them attention. This can blunt any feelings of rejection. As this example illustrates, with a little creative thinking, people can tailor virtually any fantasy scenario to meet their needs.

The link between insecurity and fantasies about BDSM and novelty can be explained as a form of psychological escapism. As previously mentioned, BDSM fantasies offer a break from self-awareness, as do novelty fantasies. Based on the survey results, those who had frequent novelty fantasies typically used them to reduce anxiety and escape reality during sex. In other words, both BDSM and novelty are potent ways of taking your mind off of relationship insecurities.

Finally, the link between insecurity and romance may stem from the fact that people who are insecure find it difficult to enjoy sex—including the very thought of it—unless they feel desired and validated. Therefore, anxious folks might actively include calming emotional content in their fantasies as a way of helping them relax and get in the mood.