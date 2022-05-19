 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Functional Food
I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Snack For Cognition

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Snack For Cognition

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Go-To Snack For A Sharper Mind

Image by Darina Kopcok / Stocksy

May 19, 2022 — 10:07 AM

When you’re feeling hungry midday, it can be tempting to reach for something quick—which oftentimes means processed (and not the healthiest). However, let us remind you that not all grab-and-go snacks have to come from a box. In fact, your body will thank you if you reach for something simple and packed with protein. 

Just ask cognitive health and longevity expert Max Lugavere: On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, he shared his go-to snack to nurture his brain and keep his energy levels balanced. His answer? A simple cup of Greek yogurt. Here, find a few ways to mix up this expert’s favorite afternoon nosh.

Why Greek yogurt makes a great midday snack.

Because Greek yogurt doesn’t take much time to prepare (just, you know, scoop some into a bowl and dig in), it makes a great snack for those on the go. Not to mention, Greek yogurt is packed with nutrients. Of course, you can reach for a dairy-free alternative, like almond or cashew yogurt, if you follow a plant-based diet. Lugavere, however, says dairy yogurt has some worthy perks, if you can tolerate it. 

“Full-fat dairy has a number of really cool nutrients in it, whether we're talking about vitamin K2, or butyrate, or CLA, I think there's a lot of good to be had in dairy, if you're not one of the many people who are dairy sensitive," Lugavere explains. Research has even shown that dairy has the potential to enhance cognitive function as you age. As Lugavere adds, "If you're not dairy sensitive, I do think that it is a food worth welcoming back to the table." 

Beyond that, Greek yogurt is an affordable option, too. "Greek yogurt is one of the most economical ways of getting a high-quality protein source in the modern supermarket," Lugavere shares. One four-ounce serving of Greek yogurt contains 12 grams of protein, so you get a lot of bang for your buck." 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to spice up a cup of Greek yogurt

If you find a cup of plain Greek yogurt a tad boring, here are a few ways to have fun with your snack—and keep it blood sugar-friendly. 

Add toppings: There are tons of options to choose from when it comes to dressing your yogurt. Some of our favorites include nuts, berries, seeds, cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
beauty & gut collagen+

Pack in skin-supporting supplements: Yogurt serves as an easy vehicle for powdered supplements. Our go-to, of course, is the mbg beauty & gut collagen+. Not only is this blend packed with even more protein (thanks to the grass-fed collagen), but it also contains vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, and turmeric for extra skin-healthy benefits.* Bonus: It comes in a chocolate flavor (with zero added sugar) for those who prefer something more rich.

If you’re curious about what Lugavere eats in a day (beyond this delicious snack) check out the full daily menu here

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

When it comes to selecting a midday snack, something easy and quick is generally the way to go. Greek yogurt (especially with collagen powder) is packed with protein to help satisfy your midday hunger. Feel free to add your favorite fruits, nuts, and other toppings to spice it up. If you’re looking for a specific recipe, check out this decadent yogurt parfait—you won’t be sorry you did. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Genius Cooking Hack Yields A Gut-Supporting Veggie Side Dish

Merrell Readman
This Genius Cooking Hack Yields A Gut-Supporting Veggie Side Dish
Functional Food

An MD's No. 1 Hack To Boost The Nutrient Density Of Any Meal

Merrell Readman
An MD's No. 1 Hack To Boost The Nutrient Density Of Any Meal
Integrative Health

How Your Sleep Position Is Affecting Your Digestion, From Experts

Julia Guerra
How Your Sleep Position Is Affecting Your Digestion, From Experts
Integrative Health

22 Sleep Gifts To Give To Your Eternally Tired Friend (Or, You Know...Yourself)

Emma Loewe
22 Sleep Gifts To Give To Your Eternally Tired Friend (Or, You Know...Yourself)
Beauty

Exactly What Causes Hairline Pimples + How To Remedy Them, From Experts

Hannah Frye
Exactly What Causes Hairline Pimples + How To Remedy Them, From Experts
Functional Food

7 Superfoods To Help Enhance Your Energy Levels (No Coffee Required!)

Olivia Giacomo
7 Superfoods To Help Enhance Your Energy Levels (No Coffee Required!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

This Backyard Beehive Makes Growing Your Own Honey 10X Easier

Emma Loewe
This Backyard Beehive Makes Growing Your Own Honey 10X Easier
Beauty

These Makeup Artist Tips Will Make Brown Eyes Absolutely Shine

Dorian Smith-Garcia
These Makeup Artist Tips Will Make Brown Eyes Absolutely Shine
Home

Found It: A Striking Houseplant You Won't Have To Worry About On Vacation

Heather Bien
Found It: A Striking Houseplant You Won't Have To Worry About On Vacation
Integrative Health

You Have Control Over Your Healthspan: A PhD's Go-To Nutrients For Longevity

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
You Have Control Over Your Healthspan: A PhD's Go-To Nutrients For Longevity
Integrative Health

I Woke Up With Blurry Vision — 5 Days Later I Got This Diagnosis

Jason Wachob
I Woke Up With Blurry Vision — 5 Days Later I Got This Diagnosis
Beauty

This Is The Tool That Influencers Swear By For Smooth Skin — Does It Work?

Emily Rekstis
This Is The Tool That Influencers Swear By For Smooth Skin — Does It Work?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-this-brain-health-expert-eats-greek-yogurt-as-midday-snack
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!