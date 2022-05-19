Because Greek yogurt doesn’t take much time to prepare (just, you know, scoop some into a bowl and dig in), it makes a great snack for those on the go. Not to mention, Greek yogurt is packed with nutrients. Of course, you can reach for a dairy-free alternative, like almond or cashew yogurt, if you follow a plant-based diet. Lugavere, however, says dairy yogurt has some worthy perks, if you can tolerate it.

“Full-fat dairy has a number of really cool nutrients in it, whether we're talking about vitamin K2, or butyrate, or CLA, I think there's a lot of good to be had in dairy, if you're not one of the many people who are dairy sensitive," Lugavere explains. Research has even shown that dairy has the potential to enhance cognitive function as you age. As Lugavere adds, "If you're not dairy sensitive, I do think that it is a food worth welcoming back to the table."

Beyond that, Greek yogurt is an affordable option, too. "Greek yogurt is one of the most economical ways of getting a high-quality protein source in the modern supermarket," Lugavere shares. One four-ounce serving of Greek yogurt contains 12 grams of protein, so you get a lot of bang for your buck."