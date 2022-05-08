For Mother's Day Brunch, Add This Decadent Collagen Parfait To The Menu
When it comes to brunch events, it's easy to assume the only options are eggs, potatoes, or a stack of pancakes. Although it can be hard to think outside of the box (especially last minute), we all know mothers deserve the very best every day, especially on Mother’s Day. So we’ve put together a healthy brunch recipe that’s sharable and can be made in a few minutes.
A quick note before we get started: This recipe technically serves five to six people, so you’ll have enough parfait jars to serve the whole family, if you please. That said, if you want to tweak the measurements to create a single serving, go right ahead! The great thing about yogurt parfaits is that they’re relatively easy to toss together and customize to your liking.
With that, let’s get into the recipe.
How to make a collagen yogurt parfait:
Serves 5-6
Ingredients
- 5 cups unsweetened yogurt of choice
- 5 scoops mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- 2 cups granola
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup blackberries
- 2 cup sliced almonds or walnuts
- 10 tablespoons chia seeds
- Cinnamon to taste
- Honey to taste
Method
Technically, there are no rules when it comes to assembling your parfait, but there are a few techniques to make your dish look just as great as it tastes. Plus, why not create a gorgeous aesthetic for Mother’s Day? The key is to layer your ingredients in small glass jars (and serve to Mom with a bouquet of flowers, of course).
First, you’ll want to mix your collagen powder into your yogurt. Why add this? Well, collagen powder has tons of benefits for your skin, hair, nails, and joints, and like we said before: Moms deserve the very best care.* As a bonus, you can gift your mom the entire mbg beauty & gut collagen+ gusset bag to celebrate. Next, toss in your chia seeds. After mixing all of this thoroughly (don’t worry, the collagen powder is unflavored and remains undetectable in the recipe) you can begin layering your parfait. Here’s our recommended order:
- Granola
- Yogurt
- Berries
- Yogurt
- Nuts
- Yogurt
Repeat this order until your jar is almost full. Then go ahead and top with your last few berries, a sprinkle of granola, a dash of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey. And voila! A beautiful, tasty brunch for you, your mom, and any other lucky guests to share.
The takeaway.
Moms deserve the best, especially on this special holiday. So why not spoil your mom with a nutrient-packed, skin-loving parfait brunch? As always, feel free to switch up the ingredients and customize it to your mother’s liking. And if you’re looking for a last-minute gift, check out a few of our go-to picks to make sure your mom feels loved and celebrated this Mother’s Day.
