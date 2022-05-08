 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
For Mother's Day Brunch, Add This Decadent Collagen Parfait To The Menu

For Mother's Day Brunch, Add This Decadent Collagen Parfait To The Menu

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
For Mother's Day Brunch, Add This Decadent Collagen Parfait To The Menu

Image by Kirsty Begg / Stocksy

May 8, 2022 — 9:02 AM

When it comes to brunch events, it's easy to assume the only options are eggs, potatoes, or a stack of pancakes. Although it can be hard to think outside of the box (especially last minute), we all know mothers deserve the very best every day, especially on Mother’s Day. So we’ve put together a healthy brunch recipe that’s sharable and can be made in a few minutes. 

A quick note before we get started: This recipe technically serves five to six people, so you’ll have enough parfait jars to serve the whole family, if you please. That said, if you want to tweak the measurements to create a single serving, go right ahead! The great thing about yogurt parfaits is that they’re relatively easy to toss together and customize to your liking. 

With that, let’s get into the recipe. 

How to make a collagen yogurt parfait: 

Serves 5-6

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients

  • 5 cups unsweetened yogurt of choice 
  • 5 scoops mbg beauty & gut collagen+
  • 2 cups granola 
  • 1 cup sliced strawberries
  • 1 cup blueberries 
  • 1 cup blackberries 
  • 2 cup sliced almonds or walnuts
  • 10 tablespoons chia seeds
  • Cinnamon to taste 
  • Honey to taste

Method

Technically, there are no rules when it comes to assembling your parfait, but there are a few techniques to make your dish look just as great as it tastes. Plus, why not create a gorgeous aesthetic for Mother’s Day? The key is to layer your ingredients in small glass jars (and serve to Mom with a bouquet of flowers, of course). 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+

First, you’ll want to mix your collagen powder into your yogurt. Why add this? Well, collagen powder has tons of benefits for your skin, hair, nails, and joints, and like we said before: Moms deserve the very best care.* As a bonus, you can gift your mom the entire mbg beauty & gut collagen+ gusset bag to celebrate. Next, toss in your chia seeds. After mixing all of this thoroughly (don’t worry, the collagen powder is unflavored and remains undetectable in the recipe) you can begin layering your parfait. Here’s our recommended order:

  1. Granola 
  2. Yogurt
  3. Berries
  4. Yogurt
  5. Nuts
  6. Yogurt

Repeat this order until your jar is almost full. Then go ahead and top with your last few berries, a sprinkle of granola, a dash of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey. And voila! A beautiful, tasty brunch for you, your mom, and any other lucky guests to share. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Moms deserve the best, especially on this special holiday. So why not spoil your mom with a nutrient-packed, skin-loving parfait brunch? As always, feel free to switch up the ingredients and customize it to your mother’s liking. And if you’re looking for a last-minute gift, check out a few of our go-to picks to make sure your mom feels loved and celebrated this Mother’s Day. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Sunny Collagen-Turmeric Smoothie Is Sure To Brighten Your Mood

Hannah Frye
This Sunny Collagen-Turmeric Smoothie Is Sure To Brighten Your Mood
Recipes

Drink This First Thing In The Morning For Better Digestion (No Juicer Needed)

Merrell Readman
Drink This First Thing In The Morning For Better Digestion (No Juicer Needed)
Integrative Health

Do This To Live 7 Years Longer, Says A Healthy Aging Expert

Olivia Giacomo
Do This To Live 7 Years Longer, Says A Healthy Aging Expert
Integrative Health

Find Out Why People Are Loving This Probiotic For Healthy Digestion*

Abby Moore
Find Out Why People Are Loving This Probiotic For Healthy Digestion*
Beauty

9 Science-Backed Tips To Reverse Skin Aging For A Youthful Glow

Emily Rekstis
9 Science-Backed Tips To Reverse Skin Aging For A Youthful Glow
Integrative Health

What Time Of Day Should You Take Magnesium? It Depends — Here's What To Know

Emma Loewe
What Time Of Day Should You Take Magnesium? It Depends — Here's What To Know
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD

Lisa Miller, Ph.D.
How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD
Beauty

Should You Use A Water Filter On Your Sink For Softer Skin? A Derm Weighs In

Hannah Frye
Should You Use A Water Filter On Your Sink For Softer Skin? A Derm Weighs In
Integrative Health

One Simple & Surprising Thing You Can Do To Take Care Of Your Eyes Nightly

Sarah Regan
One Simple & Surprising Thing You Can Do To Take Care Of Your Eyes Nightly
Spirituality

This Week's Game-Changing Astrological Transit Hasn't Happened In Over A Decade

The AstroTwins
This Week's Game-Changing Astrological Transit Hasn't Happened In Over A Decade
Integrative Health

Want To Optimize Your Muscle Health? Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Key*

Morgan Chamberlain
Want To Optimize Your Muscle Health? Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Key*
Integrative Health

This One Supplement Enhances Beauty, Health, Energy Levels & So Much More

Morgan Chamberlain
This One Supplement Enhances Beauty, Health, Energy Levels & So Much More
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-collagen-parfait-perfect-for-mothers-day-brunch
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!