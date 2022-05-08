When it comes to brunch events, it's easy to assume the only options are eggs, potatoes, or a stack of pancakes. Although it can be hard to think outside of the box (especially last minute), we all know mothers deserve the very best every day, especially on Mother’s Day. So we’ve put together a healthy brunch recipe that’s sharable and can be made in a few minutes.

A quick note before we get started: This recipe technically serves five to six people, so you’ll have enough parfait jars to serve the whole family, if you please. That said, if you want to tweak the measurements to create a single serving, go right ahead! The great thing about yogurt parfaits is that they’re relatively easy to toss together and customize to your liking.

With that, let’s get into the recipe.