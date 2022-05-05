11 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Are So Good, Mom Won't Notice You Forgot
You promised this year would be different. You would buy your Mother’s Day gift weeks in advance and spend the days leading up to celebration perfecting a heartfelt card. But then you looked at a calendar and realized the big day was less than a week away—and now you’re scrambling for the best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.
Don’t panic. We’ve all been there and there’s still just enough time to find a gift that shows her how much you really care. Whether it’s an item with two-day shipping or a recurring subscription that reminds your mom just how much you love her every month, we’ve got a run down of 11 last-minute gifts that won’t feel like you waited until, well, the last minute.
1. mbg's sleep support+ subscription
Moms may have the superhuman ability to thrive on less than eight hours of sleep, but it doesn’t mean they should. Help promote deep and restorative sleep with a subscription to mindbodygreen's sleep support+, a melatonin-free supplement with a science-backed formula that helps you fall asleep and stay there.* Bonus: Opting for a monthly subscription saves $10 on every bottle.
mbg sleep support+ ($49/month); mindbodygreen.com
2. Bloomscape
Give mom’s space an upgrade with a bit of greenery. We vote for a low-maintenance option, like Bloomscape’s Tough Stuff Collection. It pairs three easy-going plant varieties that thrive in any lighting situation and require minimal watering. You’ll also have the choice of three pot colors: white, terracotta, and brown.
Bloomscape Tough Stuff Collection ($69); bloomscape.com
3. Cariuma Sneakers
Never underestimate the value of a practical gift like comfy footwear. Launched earlier this year, the Salvas are Cariuma’s latest launch—and they’re comfortable enough to wear right out of the box. While you’ll need to opt for a gift card or accept a late arrival of these sustainable sneakers, they’re definitely a gift mom won’t mind receiving this year. Plus, every pair purchased equals two trees planted, so Mother Earth benefits, too.
Cariuma Salvas ($98); cariuma.com
4. Daily Harvest
A delivery from Daily Harvest is the closest thing you can offer to the gift of time. The brand’s curated selection of frozen plant-based items cut back on kitchen prep without sacrificing on nutrition. Choose from a satiating line-up of oatmeal, smoothies, chia bowls, bakes, and more. FYI, the just-released protein crumbles make the perfect addition to salads and flatbreads alike.
Daily Harvest (from $6 per serving); daily-harvest.com
5. Kindle
What better way is there to complete a relaxing bubble bath than with a good book—and the waterproof Kindle’s Paperwhite is the perfect match. Compact enough to stick in a diaper bag, purse, or carry-on, the best-seller also has a 10-week battery life, so mom won’t have to worry about charging it. Add to cart now and get it in two days with Amazon’s Prime membership.
Amazon Kindle ($105); amazon.com
6. mbg All Access Classes
Instead of stressing over delivery tables, give mom a way to destress with access to mbg’s digital wellness library. A lifetime subscription lets them uncover more than 86 courses led by world-class instructions in topics like spirituality, personal growth, health, and nutrition—and the hardest part will be deciding what class to take first. Luckily, the all-access summer sale aligns with Mother’s Day for a timely discount of $399 ($549 value). The sale ends May 31st, so don't miss it!
mbg all access classes ($399); mindbodygreen.com
7. Noted. Candle
Spend less time searching and opt for a gift card to woman-owned, small business Noted. The candle company creates 100% soy wax candles and reed diffusers in an array of scents, such as White Tea Lavender and Lime Basil Mint. Crafty moms moms can also opt for candle making kits for the perfect mommy and me activity.
Noted. Gift Card (from $20); notedcandles.com
8. mbg glow from the inside out bundle+
This powerhouse pack combines mbg's beauty and gut collagen+ and cellular beauty+ to support mom’s hair and skin goals from within. Both products promote skin elasticity and hydration with science-backed ingredients—and the benefits don’t end there.* Check out the full break down in the mbg shop and save an extra 20% on the first month of your subscription with the promo code BEAUTYPOD.
mbg glow from the inside out bundle+ ($108); mindbodygreen.com
9. Theraface Pro
Apparently shoppers loved the original Therabody massagers so much, they begged the brand to create a device specifically for the face. Along with offering the brand’s signature percussive therapy, the Theraface also offers six facial treatments including microcurrents and light therapy. Plus, you can get free expedited shipping through May 5.
Theraface Pro ($399); therabody.com
10. Firstleaf Wine Subscription
A personalized concierge will help mom decide on a curated monthly subscription of wines perfectly matched to her taste buds. Each month six bottles arrive in a recyclable box with tasting and pairing cards to ensure she makes the most of her order. Between a $40 intro box and 100% satisfaction guarantee, it’s hard to go wrong with Firstleaf.
Firstleaf Subscription (from $40); firstleaf.club
11. Lodge Enameled Lilac Dutch Oven
Join the 30,000+ shoppers already impressed with Lodge’s best-selling Dutch oven. The six-quart pot is perfectly sized for at-home baking, soups, and more with a durable design built to last a lifetime. Plus, it comes in more than 32 colors to match an array of home decor styles. Our pick: Lilac, which is currently available for two-day shipping for Prime members.
Lodge 6-Quart Dutch Oven in Lilac ($80); amazon.com