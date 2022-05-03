5 Mother’s Day Brunch Recipes That Won’t Cause A Blood Sugar Crash

5 Delicious Mother’s Day Breakfast Recipes That Support Healthy Blood Sugar Levels
Mother’s Day brunch is the gift that keeps on giving: you can show your mom you care while also digging into an array of flavorful and nutritious dishes made with love. If you're dining in this year you can still create a restaurant-grade spread, and if there’s one thing we can offer at mbg, it’s recipes that are not only appetizing, but healthy, too.
We rounded up the five best dishes to try out this Mother’s Day that include your favorite food groups (sweet and savory, of course) while maintaining healthy blood sugar levels to avoid a crash later in the day. There's no better way to show your affection than with a little breakfast in bed.
1. Blueberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats
If you've planned a big day out of the house, starting the morning off with filling and antioxidant-rich overnight oats is a great option to ensure sustained energy for the whole family. Greek yogurt adds a healthy source of protein to your meal, while blueberries and vanilla naturally sweeten the oats for a dessert-like taste that won’t leave you with a sugar crash.
Get the recipe for blueberry cheesecake overnight oats here.
2. Pumpkin Bread
Baked goods are a staple in any breakfast spread, and this recipe from registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D. features a surprising healthy ingredient: mbg’s organic veggies+.
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*
This tasty loaf will instantly provide some extra fiber to your day, plus veggies+ includes cinnamon, which is clinically shown to support healthy blood sugar levels.* Pumpkin is also packed with vitamins A and C—and even though the fresh iteration may be out of season, we’re almost certain nobody in the family will mind using pureed pumpkin from a can once they taste this delicious recipe.
Get the recipe for pumpkin bread here.
3. Cacao Pancakes
You probably never thought chocolate for breakfast could be described as healthy, but these cacao pancakes from nutritional psychiatrist Drew Ramsey, M.D., are loaded with antioxidants that help support brain health. Buckwheat, another highlight ingredient, also contains the powerful flavonoid rutin.
Get the recipe for cacao pancakes here.
4. Tomato & Chive Waffles
If a savory breakfast sounds more appealing, this tomato and chive waffle recipe from registered dietitian and cookbook author Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN is a great choice. It integrates a combination of flours with a lower glycemic index, which results in sustained blood sugar levels, without the spike. This tasty, filling, and healthy brunch treat is perfect for Mother’s Day–especially once you nail the classic, fluffy waffle texture.
Get the recipe for tomato and chive waffles here.
5. Tofu Scramble
For the vegan moms out there, this nutrient-dense and flavorful tofu scramble will bring all the joy of a classic egg breakfast without the actual egg. The star ingredient of this recipe is nutritional yeast which adds a cheesy flavor to your scramble while packing in vitamin B12, which is notoriously difficult to get enough of in a plant-based diet. Who said brunch couldn’t be healthy and delicious?
Get the recipe for a tofu scramble here.
