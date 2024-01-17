Skip to Content
Integrative Health

5 Reasons (Beyond The #Gainz) To Take Protein Powder

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
January 17, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Woman drinking a protein shake
January 17, 2024

We hate to admit it but, the gym bros got something right: whey protein powder is a powerful tool for building muscles when paired with weight training. Not only can it ramp up protein metabolism, but it contains the right amount of the branched-chain amino acid leucine to trigger muscle protein synthesis.*

But that’s not the only thing whey is good for. Decades of research show that there are benefits (beyond bulking) of making a whey protein powder part of your everyday routine. We rounded up the research for the top five reasons to consider starting a protein supplement for metabolic health, healthy weight, and beyond. 

1.

It supports healthy blood sugar balance*

Refined carbohydrates can send blood sugar skyrocketing, but eating protein plays an important role in keeping blood sugar in check. It slows down digestion in the body, which leads to a more gradual absorption of glucose into the bloodstream.

Protein can also stimulate the body to secrete insulin1—the hormone responsible for lowering blood sugar levels. Whey protein is particularly effective at this because of its branched-chain amino acid content.*

A recent 2023 review of the role of whey protein supplements and metabolic health found that eating whey protein was consistently found to promote healthy fasting blood sugar, blood sugar after a meal, insulin, and hemoglobin A1c levels (a long-term indicator of blood sugar control).*

While you can have whey protein any time of day, it seems to work particularly well for these benefits if you have it as an “appetizer” before a meal.

2.

It helps regulate your appetite*

Of the three macronutrients (carbs, protein, and fats), protein is known for being the most satiating2 (partly thanks to its slowing of digestive processes). So if you find your stomach is constantly grumbling throughout the day, one of the first things you should look at is your protein intake. 

Research shows that whey protein supports appetite regulation and boosts satisfaction after a meal—not leaving you wanting more.* And compared to other forms of protein powders (like casein3), whey supplementation is more filling.

How much protein do I need?

Protein needs vary from person to person and depend on factors like age, weight, sex, and activity level. However, many experts agree that getting between 1.2 to 2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight is a good goal for active adults looking to build and maintain muscle.* Generally, this comes out to be upward of 100 grams of protein a day for most active people.
3.

It can aid in weight management*

Eating enough protein is really important if you’re trying to lose body fat. Specifically, when paired with strength training, a higher-protein diet can help reduce fat mass 4while preserving ever-important lean body mass (think muscle and bones). 

Traditional diets that prioritize severe calorie restriction also often fall short of meeting people’s protein needs and lead to losing muscle mass. So eating enough protein helps ensure that your body is getting enough amino acids to maintain (if not help grow) the lean mass you already have while helping you create a calorie deficit for fat loss. 

Whey protein powder can be a helpful tool here as research shows it’s more beneficial than other powders at increasing levels of satiety-enhancing hormones, which decrease appetite5 and increase satiety and fullness3.*

4.

It helps manage cholesterol levels*

While fiber tends to claim all the glory for cholesterol-lowering benefits, whey protein has also been shown to support healthy levels of LDL cholesterol6, total cholesterol, and triglycerides7.*

How can protein help with that? Well, compounds in whey protein impact how the body manages fat8. This includes breaking fat down, storing it, and limiting how much fat and cholesterol are absorbed during digestion.*

5.

It supports healthy blood pressure*

Lastly, protein supplements can also help manage blood pressure.* Blood pressure is used as an indicator of heart, metabolic, and brain health. It’s estimated that as of 2021, nearly half of all U.S. adults9 have unhealthy levels of blood pressure. 

Research shows that daily whey supplementation can support healthy blood pressure10 levels and blood flow11.*

Choosing the right protein powder

Whey protein powder is one of the most researched protein supplements out there. It offers a high concentration of bioavailable protein and should be the top powder for consideration (if you don’t have an allergy or adhere to a strict vegan diet). 

mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is a truly clean option (no fillers, artificial flavors and sweeteners, or sugar alcohols) that provides 25 grams of protein and 2.5 grams of leucine—an amino acid that is essential for muscle protein synthesis—in each 2-scoop serving. 

It also tastes great. With 3 grams of added sugars in the vanilla variety and 0 grams of added sugar in the chocolate variety, this powder is the perfect companion for any metabolic health-prioritizing diet.* 

Why not go with a vegan protein powder instead? Well, most aren’t as extensively studied as whey, and plant proteins tend to fall short on optimal leucine 12content, meaning they aren't as beneficial for muscle growth and maintenance.*

The takeaway 

Even if you aren’t a gym rat, there are so many metabolic benefits to adding a protein powder to your day. At mindbodygreen, we’re big fans of whey protein in particular because it offers a very bioavailable source of protein and has the right amount of leucine for muscle protein synthesis.* And we may be biased, but we think our grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is the best-tasting, cleanest option out there.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

