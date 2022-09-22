 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Functional Food
This Collagen Powder Helps Satisfy Sweet Cravings With No Blood Sugar Spike

This Collagen Powder Helps Satisfy Sweet Cravings With No Blood Sugar Spike

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
stack of chocolate cookies

Image by Kate Thompson / Stocksy

September 22, 2022 — 11:01 AM

When you think of indulging in a post-dinner treat, you may imagine ice cream, chocolate bars, or sugary beverages. While these may do the trick craving-wise, these foods will likely spike your blood sugar levels, which isn't so great right before hitting the hay.

Of course, everything in moderation is A-OK, but for those of us with a sweet tooth that shows its face daily, these sweets packed with added sugar may not be the answer. What is, then, you might ask? Well, here’s one option reviewers say checks the sweet-craving box. 

How mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ provides healthy flavor. 

The mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ powder is one healthy alternative to a traditional chocolate dessert, without any added sugar. We use organic cocoa derived from cacao trees in South America, East Africa, and the Dominican Republic to create a rich, chocolate flavor. These high-quality cocoa beans have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value, meaning you’ll get the most out of your dessert.

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(120)
beauty & gut collagen+

Although, some healthy chocolate desserts have a bitter taste due to a lack of sweetener; after all, cacao alone can deliver a chalky, stark flavor. Luckily, there’s one natural sugar we’ve found to be a better alternative: 100% pure monk fruit. Also known as luo han guo and “Buddha fruit,” this sweetener has been used as a natural antioxidant for centuries in Chinese medicine.

Depending on where you buy it, some monk fruit sugars contain additives that can influence a blood sugar spike (read: Products labeled as monk fruit sugar may contain other forms of sugar as well). This is why it's so essential to read the ingredient list on your products, even if the label claims to be only one ingredient.

However, pure forms (like that in our blend, i.e., organic monk fruit extract) are fermented from the pulp of the fruit, which removes the sugars but leaves a residual sweet flavor. It's a win-win: You'll get the delicious sweetness needed to tone down bitter cacao, but without the full sugar profile. In short, this monk fruit sugar is ideal for those with a daily sweet craving.

Not sure how to use this decadent powder? Here are a few of our favorite chocolatey collagen recipes for your browsing pleasure: 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Just because you like to eat chocolate every day doesn’t mean you must subject yourself to a huge blood sugar spike. If you want a healthier option, the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ is a great high-quality pick. This powder comes sweetened with plants (organic cacao and monk fruit) to offer a rich and sweet chocolate flavor. The best part? It can be used in ice cream, shakes, hot chocolate, cookies, and more. Sweet tooth satisfaction is just one of the many benefits of taking a supplement like this one—here’s a breakdown of some of the notable others.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(120)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(120)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde—Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde—Here's How To Deal
Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Have Dark Sports Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Sports Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn’t Just “Calories In, Calories Out”)

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn’t Just “Calories In, Calories Out”)
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover

Jason Wachob
I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-mbgs-collagen-powder-satisfies-your-sweet-cravings
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!