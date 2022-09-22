Although, some healthy chocolate desserts have a bitter taste due to a lack of sweetener; after all, cacao alone can deliver a chalky, stark flavor. Luckily, there’s one natural sugar we’ve found to be a better alternative: 100% pure monk fruit. Also known as luo han guo and “Buddha fruit,” this sweetener has been used as a natural antioxidant for centuries in Chinese medicine.

Depending on where you buy it, some monk fruit sugars contain additives that can influence a blood sugar spike (read: Products labeled as monk fruit sugar may contain other forms of sugar as well). This is why it's so essential to read the ingredient list on your products, even if the label claims to be only one ingredient.

However, pure forms (like that in our blend, i.e., organic monk fruit extract) are fermented from the pulp of the fruit, which removes the sugars but leaves a residual sweet flavor. It's a win-win: You'll get the delicious sweetness needed to tone down bitter cacao, but without the full sugar profile. In short, this monk fruit sugar is ideal for those with a daily sweet craving.

Not sure how to use this decadent powder? Here are a few of our favorite chocolatey collagen recipes for your browsing pleasure: