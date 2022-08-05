Dark chocolate and peanut butter is the best dessert combination by far (peanut butter haters, don't come for me!). It satisfies your sweet tooth, yet that nutty flavor adds a slightly salty flair—seriously, what's not to love? And when you add a base layer of crunchy, shortbread-like batter, the flavors are simply divine.

Consider mbg founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob, another fan of the chocolate/peanut-butter combo: On the mindbodygreen podcast, he shares his homemade snack bar recipe with integrative medicine doctor Austin Perlmutter, M.D., and it turns out, his go-to dessert is packed with brain-health benefits. Ahead, find all of the delicious details.