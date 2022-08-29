However, it is possible to nail a delicious flavor without sacrificing your nutrition goals—for instance, mbg’s chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ has a rich, chocolatey taste thanks to organic cocoa and 100% organic monk fruit extract (one reviewer even swears the powder helped replace her chocolate cravings), and it froths up like a dream. In fact, when blended, shoppers even say it tastes "just like a Wendy's frosty."

So why not create said frosty for a healthy dessert alternative? I snagged the below recipe from mbg’s assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye (she once worked in a smoothie shop, so I trust whatever concoction she cobbles together is absolutely fire), and, no lie, it tastes just like a peanut butter cup. Plus, with collagen's ability to support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture, it delivers beauty benefits, too.* File this under desserts that satisfy your post-dinner cravings and enhance your health.