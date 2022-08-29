 Skip to content

This Healthy Chocolate Collagen Shake Will Replace Your Nightly Dessert

This Healthy Chocolate Collagen Shake Will Replace Your Nightly Dessert

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
August 29, 2022

As a devout chocolate lover with a major sweet tooth, I find it difficult to create a healthy dessert that actually delivers the same rich flavor as my favorite treats. Plus, I'd rather indulge in something a little less healthy than keep snacking on options that may be more nutritious but don’t truly satisfy. Balance is everything, right? 

However, it is possible to nail a delicious flavor without sacrificing your nutrition goals—for instance, mbg’s chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ has a rich, chocolatey taste thanks to organic cocoa and 100% organic monk fruit extract (one reviewer even swears the powder helped replace her chocolate cravings), and it froths up like a dream. In fact, when blended, shoppers even say it tastes "just like a Wendy's frosty."

So why not create said frosty for a healthy dessert alternative? I snagged the below recipe from mbg’s assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye (she once worked in a smoothie shop, so I trust whatever concoction she cobbles together is absolutely fire), and, no lie, it tastes just like a peanut butter cup. Plus, with collagen's ability to support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture, it delivers beauty benefits, too.* File this under desserts that satisfy your post-dinner cravings and enhance your health. 

Chocolate Nutty Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients:

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth. 
  2. Pour into a glass and enjoy! 

The takeaway.

Oftentimes, healthy dessert alternatives just don't deliver on flavor. Not this recipe: Thanks to mbg's decadent collagen powder, you'll have a sweet treat that's good for you, too.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
