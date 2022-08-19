 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewer's Chocolate Cravings 

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewer's Chocolate Cravings 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
No Lie, This Healthy Collagen Powder Can Replace Your Chocolate Cravings

Image by John Wiesenfeld / Unsplash

August 19, 2022 — 9:33 AM

We’re all about honoring your cravings. If indulging in something sweet or salty truly serves your soul at that moment, you shouldn’t feel like you have to hold back. (In fact, being too restrictive with your diet has the ability to backfire.) However, it is possible to satisfy a craving without going overboard on sugar, artificial sweeteners, etc. Simply find a healthier alternative that delivers the same rich, high-quality taste you adore. 

For all chocolate lovers out there, you’ll be pleased to know that mbg’s chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ tastes just like a sweet, decadent treat. In fact, one reviewer swears it helped replace her chocolate cravings for good.

How mbg’s collagen powder can satisfy a sweet tooth. 

First, a little background on our elevated chocolate powder: Our rich, chocolatey flavor comes from organic cocoa. These beans have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value, making them a clean and GMO-free source of chocolate-y flavor. We also incorporated monk fruit extract to enhance the taste without adding any artificial sweeteners; our monk fruit extract is derived from 100% pure monk fruit native to Asia (also known as luo han guo and "Buddha fruit"). 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(104)
beauty & gut collagen+

You can add a scoop of chocolate collagen to your smoothies, “nice” creams, or simply blend it up with some ice and your milk of choice. Regardless, you’ll wind up with a smooth, creamy, frothy concoction that tastes like a chocolate milkshake. In fact, one customer, Emma A., says it tastes “just like a Wendy’s frosty.” She explains further in a review: “I bought this with the intention of replacing my chocolate cravings with a healthier alternative," and, boy, did it deliver.

Plus, she notes that her skin appears way more even and balanced, thanks to collagen’s ability to support skin elasticity, hydration levels, and promote youthful texture.* Not to mention, mbg’s cutting-edge blend contains vitamins C and E for stimulating collagen synthesis and extra antioxidant support; hyaluronic acid to support skin hydration; biotin for your beauty needs; and curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract to support detoxification and combat oxidative stress and photoaging. So, yes, our chocolate blend is one healthy dessert alternative.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Looking for a healthier option to satisfy your sweet tooth? Try adding a scoop of our chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ to your next confection; reviewers swoon over the rich taste (without the blood sugar spike!), and we’ll wager you’ll fall in love, too.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(104)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(104)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Important Longevity Organ Is Often Neglected — Are You Caring For It?

Morgan Chamberlain
This Important Longevity Organ Is Often Neglected — Are You Caring For It?
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? 5 Reasons This Is The Supplement To Take

Sarah Regan
Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? 5 Reasons This Is The Supplement To Take
Integrative Health

This Mineral Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 5 Ways To Get It Nightly

Sarah Regan
This Mineral Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 5 Ways To Get It Nightly
Personal Growth

How To Know If Your Inner Child Is Sabotaging Your Romantic Relationships

Shannon Kaiser
How To Know If Your Inner Child Is Sabotaging Your Romantic Relationships
Love

This Is Why You Suck At Setting Boundaries, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Suck At Setting Boundaries, From A Therapist
Integrative Health

I'm An ICU Surgeon & This One Thing Makes A Major Difference In Your Health

Jason Wachob
I'm An ICU Surgeon & This One Thing Makes A Major Difference In Your Health
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Turns Out, Dreams About Dogs Can Be Super Important: 5 Ways To Interpret Them

Sarah Regan
Turns Out, Dreams About Dogs Can Be Super Important: 5 Ways To Interpret Them
Integrative Health

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

Merrell Readman
Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make
Mental Health

Are You Engaging In Emotional Novocaine? A PhD Explains The Sneaky Signs

Hannah Frye
Are You Engaging In Emotional Novocaine? A PhD Explains The Sneaky Signs
Functional Food

Let's Settle The Debate: Is Room Temperature Water Better For You Than Cold?

Merrell Readman
Let's Settle The Debate: Is Room Temperature Water Better For You Than Cold?
Beauty

I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & This Tip Will Make Your Lip Balm Work Even Better

Hannah Frye
I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & This Tip Will Make Your Lip Balm Work Even Better
Beauty

You're Probably Using Hair Gel Wrong — Here's How To Apply Crunch-Free

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Using Hair Gel Wrong — Here's How To Apply Crunch-Free
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mbgs-collagen-powder-replaced-a-reviewers-chocolate-cravings
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!