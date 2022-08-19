We’re all about honoring your cravings. If indulging in something sweet or salty truly serves your soul at that moment, you shouldn’t feel like you have to hold back. (In fact, being too restrictive with your diet has the ability to backfire.) However, it is possible to satisfy a craving without going overboard on sugar, artificial sweeteners, etc. Simply find a healthier alternative that delivers the same rich, high-quality taste you adore.

For all chocolate lovers out there, you’ll be pleased to know that mbg’s chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ tastes just like a sweet, decadent treat. In fact, one reviewer swears it helped replace her chocolate cravings for good.