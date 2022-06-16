A common way to use collagen powder is to add it to your morning cup of joe or other tasty beverage. This way you’re getting your supplements (and all of their skin-supporting benefits) without having to mix them into plain water, which might not sound too appealing.

But here’s the thing: If your powder comes packed with added sweeteners, you may unknowingly spike your blood sugar in the morning, especially if you’re drinking that coffee on an empty stomach. This can lead to a blood-sugar crash later on, which is not-so-fun (you can read about what this looks like here). And if you're mixing collagen powder into a warm cup of plant-based milk for a healthy nightcap, that sugar can cause a glucose spike right before bed, which can keep you awake for longer.

Now, this doesn’t mean you have to suffer from poorly-flavored products. Instead, look for something with zero sugar that relies on natural sweeteners. Like, oh I don't know, the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+.