Is Your Collagen Powder Sugar-Free? Here's Why You Should Check
If you’re trying to be mindful of your sugar intake, you may want to look at your supplements. Gummies are perhaps the most obvious, as these may hold unnecessary amounts of sugar and other additives, such as colorants and dyes. However, we highly suggest you take a peek at your powders, too. While you might not suspect it, some protein and collagen powders are packed with less-than-ideal sweeteners to enhance the flavor.
Why you should check your collagen powder label.
A common way to use collagen powder is to add it to your morning cup of joe or other tasty beverage. This way you’re getting your supplements (and all of their skin-supporting benefits) without having to mix them into plain water, which might not sound too appealing.
But here’s the thing: If your powder comes packed with added sweeteners, you may unknowingly spike your blood sugar in the morning, especially if you’re drinking that coffee on an empty stomach. This can lead to a blood-sugar crash later on, which is not-so-fun (you can read about what this looks like here). And if you're mixing collagen powder into a warm cup of plant-based milk for a healthy nightcap, that sugar can cause a glucose spike right before bed, which can keep you awake for longer.
Now, this doesn’t mean you have to suffer from poorly-flavored products. Instead, look for something with zero sugar that relies on natural sweeteners. Like, oh I don't know, the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Our rich, chocolatey flavor comes from organic cocoa. These beans have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value, making them a clean and GMO-free source of chocolate-y flavor. We incorporated monk fruit extract as well to enhance the taste without adding any artificial sweeteners. Our monk fruit extract is derived from 100% pure monk fruit native to Asia (also known as luo han guo and “Buddha fruit”). The best part? Mogrosides, the unique compounds in monk fruit that deliver its natural sweetness, have antioxidant properties and are blood sugar-friendly.*
Now, you can find a collagen powder that checks all of the boxes: Not only will your beverages (and your pastries, and your oatmeal, and your smoothies...) taste delicious, but you’ll be getting your daily dose of collagen without throwing off your blood sugar early in the day.*
The takeaway.
Added sugar in protein and collagen powders is a sneaky thing to spot—but it is something to be mindful of, if you can. Look for natural sweeteners next time you choose a powder supplement to ensure you keep your blood sugar balanced and cut out unnecessary sugars where possible. Want to learn more about balancing your blood sugar? Here are four tips to do just that without changing your whole diet.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*