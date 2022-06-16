 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Is Your Collagen Powder Sugar-Free? Here's Why You Should Check 

Is Your Collagen Powder Sugar-Free? Here's Why You Should Check 

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Is Your Collagen Powder Actually Sugar-Free? Here's How To Tell

Image by Arx0nt / iStock

June 16, 2022 — 11:31 AM

If you’re trying to be mindful of your sugar intake, you may want to look at your supplements. Gummies are perhaps the most obvious, as these may hold unnecessary amounts of sugar and other additives, such as colorants and dyes. However, we highly suggest you take a peek at your powders, too. While you might not suspect it, some protein and collagen powders are packed with less-than-ideal sweeteners to enhance the flavor. 

Why you should check your collagen powder label.

A common way to use collagen powder is to add it to your morning cup of joe or other tasty beverage. This way you’re getting your supplements (and all of their skin-supporting benefits) without having to mix them into plain water, which might not sound too appealing.

But here’s the thing: If your powder comes packed with added sweeteners, you may unknowingly spike your blood sugar in the morning, especially if you’re drinking that coffee on an empty stomach. This can lead to a blood-sugar crash later on, which is not-so-fun (you can read about what this looks like here). And if you're mixing collagen powder into a warm cup of plant-based milk for a healthy nightcap, that sugar can cause a glucose spike right before bed, which can keep you awake for longer.

Now, this doesn’t mean you have to suffer from poorly-flavored products. Instead, look for something with zero sugar that relies on natural sweeteners. Like, oh I don't know, the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+.

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(59)
beauty & gut collagen+

Our rich, chocolatey flavor comes from organic cocoa. These beans have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value, making them a clean and GMO-free source of chocolate-y flavor. We incorporated monk fruit extract as well to enhance the taste without adding any artificial sweeteners. Our monk fruit extract is derived from 100% pure monk fruit native to Asia (also known as luo han guo and “Buddha fruit”). The best part? Mogrosides, the unique compounds in monk fruit that deliver its natural sweetness, have antioxidant properties and are blood sugar-friendly.

Now, you can find a collagen powder that checks all of the boxes: Not only will your beverages (and your pastries, and your oatmeal, and your smoothies...) taste delicious, but you’ll be getting your daily dose of collagen without throwing off your blood sugar early in the day.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Added sugar in protein and collagen powders is a sneaky thing to spot—but it is something to be mindful of, if you can. Look for natural sweeteners next time you choose a powder supplement to ensure you keep your blood sugar balanced and cut out unnecessary sugars where possible. Want to learn more about balancing your blood sugar? Here are four tips to do just that without changing your whole diet.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(59)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(59)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Are You Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes Wrong? Here's What Experts Suggest

Hannah Frye
Are You Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes Wrong? Here's What Experts Suggest
Beauty

If You Have Frizzy Waves & Flat Roots, You're Going To Want To Read This

Alexandra Engler
If You Have Frizzy Waves & Flat Roots, You're Going To Want To Read This
Routines

Sick Of Situps? Try This Underrated Abs Exercise For A Bonus Glute & Arm Burn

Merrell Readman
Sick Of Situps? Try This Underrated Abs Exercise For A Bonus Glute & Arm Burn
Spirituality

Looking To Manifest Abundance In Your Life? This Could Be A Good Sign

Sarah Regan
Looking To Manifest Abundance In Your Life? This Could Be A Good Sign
Spirituality

This Zodiac Pairing Can Indicate A Karmic Relationship, Experts Say

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Pairing Can Indicate A Karmic Relationship, Experts Say
Beauty

Yikes — So *This* Is A Retinol Side Effect We Haven't Heard Yet

Hannah Frye
Yikes — So *This* Is A Retinol Side Effect We Haven't Heard Yet
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

5 Types Of Attraction We Can Experience In Relationships, From A Psychologist

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
5 Types Of Attraction We Can Experience In Relationships, From A Psychologist
Integrative Health

Waking Up Bloated? 3 Reasons Why & What To Do About It, From MDs

Merrell Readman
Waking Up Bloated? 3 Reasons Why & What To Do About It, From MDs
Integrative Health

I Was Feeling Unfulfilled In My Career — Until I Made This Major Shift

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
I Was Feeling Unfulfilled In My Career — Until I Made This Major Shift
Integrative Health

This Age Group Gets The Least Amount Of Sleep — Here's What To Do About It

Sarah Regan
This Age Group Gets The Least Amount Of Sleep — Here's What To Do About It
Integrative Health

A 69-Year-Old Entrepreneur’s Nonnegotiable Tips For Age-Defying Energy Levels

Jason Wachob
A 69-Year-Old Entrepreneur’s Nonnegotiable Tips For Age-Defying Energy Levels
Beauty

Found: The Best Scar Creams That *Actually* Work For Scrapes, Acne & More

Jamie Schneider
Found: The Best Scar Creams That *Actually* Work For Scrapes, Acne & More
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-check-your-collagen-powder-label
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!