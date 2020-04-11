mindbodygreen

A Breakfast Banana Bread To Support Your Gut, Hair & More, From An RD

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Maggie Michalczyk is a registered dietitian with a B.S. in dietetics from Michigan State University. She is also a recipe developer specializing in millennial nutrition, and founded the blog Once Upon A Pumpkin to share her journey.
An RD's Breakfast Banana Bread To Support Your Gut, Hair & More

I always try and inspire others to cook and eat foods that make them feel good. One of my favorite ways to supercharge anything is to add a supplement powder, like mindbodygreen’s grass-feed collagen+. I love how unique and nutrient-dense of a formula it is: It’s a gut-healer, protein powder, and skin-enhancer all-in-one.* 

Adding a collagen supplement powder to what I’m baking means that I am automatically making it better for my gut—and my skin.* I always pay attention to gut health because of the impact it has on mood, digestion, immunity, and so much more. But I’m interested in collagen's beauty benefits, too.* Collagen is probably most well-known for how it supports the skin, but as someone who has experienced stress-related hair loss, I care about how it enhances my hair health as well.* It’s really important to me to nourish my hair from the inside, so that it stays strong and shiny. 

I take my ingredients—and my supplements—seriously. I pay special attention to the quality and sourcing of foods I use. That’s why I was so impressed that mbg developed their products with Thorne, the clean supplement brand trusted by healthcare practitioners. It also goes through four rounds of testing, is USDA certified organic, and Whole30-approved. 

I’ve been baking a lot these days—comfort food anyone?—and this collagen powder banana breakfast bread is made with simple, nourishing ingredients and supercharged with grass-fed collagen+. The recipe is gluten- and dairy-free, low in sugar, packed with healthy fat, fiber—and an added dose of amino acids and antioxidants thanks to the grass-fed collagen+. With breakfast, as a snack, or a treat, you can know you’re not only comforting for your body, but you’re taking care of it too. 

Collagen powder breakfast banana bread

Ingredients

  • 2 cups blanched almond flour
  • 1/4 cup tapioca flour
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon 
  • 2 tbsp. mbg grass-fed collagen+ 
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup very ripe bananas (about 2 small to medium bananas), mashed 
  • 3 tbsp. coconut sugar (can omit for a naturally sweetened version) 
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tbsp. coconut oil 
  • 1 tsp. vanilla

Dark chocolate oat & seed mix:

  • 1 tbsp. dark chocolate chips
  • 1 tbsp. pumpkin seeds
  • 1 tbsp. oats
  • 1 tbsp. hemp seeds
Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF and grease a loaf pan with cooking spray or coconut oil.
  2. In a medium bowl whisk almond flour, tapioca flour, cinnamon, mbg grass-fed collagen+, baking soda and salt.
  3. In a large bowl, mash the banana and mix together with sugar (if using it). Add in eggs, coconut oil, and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth.
  4. Pour dry ingredients into the large bowl containing the other ingredients. Use a wooden spoon to stir.
  5. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan, and top with dark chocolate oat and seed mix. 
  6. Bake for 20 minutes uncovered, then add foil for the last 20 minutes of baking to prevent the top from browning too quickly.
  7. Remove bread from the oven and let cool on a wire rack. Once bread is cooled, cut, and enjoy!
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
