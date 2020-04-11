An RD's Breakfast Banana Bread To Support Your Gut, Hair & More

I always try and inspire others to cook and eat foods that make them feel good. One of my favorite ways to supercharge anything is to add a supplement powder, like mindbodygreen’s grass-feed collagen+. I love how unique and nutrient-dense of a formula it is: It’s a gut-healer, protein powder, and skin-enhancer all-in-one.*

Adding a collagen supplement powder to what I’m baking means that I am automatically making it better for my gut—and my skin.* I always pay attention to gut health because of the impact it has on mood, digestion, immunity, and so much more. But I’m interested in collagen's beauty benefits, too.* Collagen is probably most well-known for how it supports the skin, but as someone who has experienced stress-related hair loss, I care about how it enhances my hair health as well.* It’s really important to me to nourish my hair from the inside, so that it stays strong and shiny.