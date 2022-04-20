Surprising Hacks To Balance Blood Sugar That Don't Involve Changing Your Diet

“Science shows that if you eat the constituents of a meal in a specific order, you can reduce the glucose spike of the meal by 75%,” says Inchauspe. “So you're eating the exact same food, but there's much fewer consequences on your body.” The ideal order is as follows: Vegetables first, protein and fats second, starches and sugars last.

So what does this look like in practice? Well, let’s say you’re sitting down for a home-cooked meal, and you have a healthy serving of salmon, spinach, and brown rice, with a slice of cake for dessert (perhaps this olive oil walnut spice cake?). According to Inchauspe’s theory, you’ll want to gobble up the spinach first, then the salmon, then the rice and dessert.

And if you’re at a restaurant with bread on the table, Inchauspe recommends waiting until you’ve had your main course to reach inside the basket. “People [who] eat the bread on an empty stomach create a big glucose spike,” she explains. “And so by the time they’ve finished their main course, they're smack in the middle of a massive glucose crash, and they feel really hungry, and they have cravings.” That’s not to say you must skip the bread altogether—if you wait to have it alongside your protein, fats, and vegetables, you’ll have a much steadier glucose response.