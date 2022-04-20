Celebrate Warmer Weather With This Cool, Cashew Butter-Collagen Smoothie
With warmer weather finally on its way, why not celebrate the occasion with a cool, refreshing smoothie? Trust, this recipe will mentally transport you beachside. As someone who relies on morning smoothies during the warmer months (only an icy, refreshing sip seems right on a sunny day), I love to play around with different concoctions—and I can attest that this recipe tastes nothing short of phenomenal. So, naturally, I just had to share (check it out on TikTok, should you find yourself scrolling).
It's a blend I toss together whenever warmer weather rolls around—and it tastes like a cool, tropical-inspired treat (with a few beauty benefits, too).*
How to make a tropical collagen cashew butter smoothie.
Refreshing and filling, this smoothie will keep you cool and satisfied all morning long. Blenders at the ready...
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen mango
- 1 handful baby spinach
- 1 tablespoon cashew butter
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 cup oat milk (or until it just covers the frozen fruit)
- 3 to 4 ice cubes
- 1 tablespoon hemp seeds
- Handful of coconut flakes
Method
- Combine the mango, spinach, cashew butter, collagen, oat milk, and ice cubes into a blender and whir until smooth. Feel free to add more ice cubes if you enjoy a colder, frothier texture.
- Sprinkle with hemp seeds and coconut flakes.
- Sip and enjoy!
Beauty benefits of this collagen smoothie.
As someone who takes painstaking care of her skin, I know that what I put inside my body matters just as much as the topicals I'm slathering on. So I fill my blender to the brim in healthy, skin-loving ingredients: From the antioxidants and fiber in spinach to the protein in cashew butter to the slew of beauty-centric bioactives in mbg's beauty & gut collagen+.*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
See, studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels, and promote youthful texture.* And our high-quality formula contains vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production and antioxidant support, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, biotin to support strong hair and nails, and curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract to support detoxification and combat oxidative stress.* (Did I mention this powder was chock-full of skin-loving ingredients?)
The takeaway.
Smoothies are a tasty and easy way to pack in nutrients. This summer-inspired blend? It features a load of ingredients that fill you up and help you glow.*
