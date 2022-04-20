 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
Celebrate Warmer Weather With This Cool, Cashew Butter-Collagen Smoothie

Celebrate Warmer Weather With This Cool, Cashew Butter-Collagen Smoothie

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Refreshing Cashew Butter Smoothie Can Restore Collagen & Keep You Full*

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 20, 2022 — 10:04 AM

With warmer weather finally on its way, why not celebrate the occasion with a cool, refreshing smoothie? Trust, this recipe will mentally transport you beachside. As someone who relies on morning smoothies during the warmer months (only an icy, refreshing sip seems right on a sunny day), I love to play around with different concoctions—and I can attest that this recipe tastes nothing short of phenomenal. So, naturally, I just had to share (check it out on TikTok, should you find yourself scrolling). 

It's a blend I toss together whenever warmer weather rolls around—and it tastes like a cool, tropical-inspired treat (with a few beauty benefits, too).*

How to make a tropical collagen cashew butter smoothie.

Refreshing and filling, this smoothie will keep you cool and satisfied all morning long. Blenders at the ready... 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen mango
  • 1 handful baby spinach 
  • 1 tablespoon cashew butter
  • 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
  • 1 cup oat milk (or until it just covers the frozen fruit)
  • 3 to 4 ice cubes
  • 1 tablespoon hemp seeds
  • Handful of coconut flakes 

Method

  1. Combine the mango, spinach, cashew butter, collagen, oat milk, and ice cubes into a blender and whir until smooth. Feel free to add more ice cubes if you enjoy a colder, frothier texture.
  2. Sprinkle with hemp seeds and coconut flakes.
  3. Sip and enjoy! 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Beauty benefits of this collagen smoothie. 

As someone who takes painstaking care of her skin, I know that what I put inside my body matters just as much as the topicals I'm slathering on. So I fill my blender to the brim in healthy, skin-loving ingredients: From the antioxidants and fiber in spinach to the protein in cashew butter to the slew of beauty-centric bioactives in mbg's beauty & gut collagen+.*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(43)
beauty & gut collagen+

See, studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels, and promote youthful texture.* And our high-quality formula contains vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production and antioxidant support, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, biotin to support strong hair and nails, and curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract to support detoxification and combat oxidative stress.* (Did I mention this powder was chock-full of skin-loving ingredients?) 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Smoothies are a tasty and easy way to pack in nutrients. This summer-inspired blend? It features a load of ingredients that fill you up and help you glow.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(43)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(43)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

The Dessert Recipe Features One Of Our Favorite Brain-Healthy Cooking Oils

Merrell Readman
The Dessert Recipe Features One Of Our Favorite Brain-Healthy Cooking Oils
Recipes

Must Try: This Spring Pasta Has A Surprising Brain-Healthy Ingredient

Abby Moore
Must Try: This Spring Pasta Has A Surprising Brain-Healthy Ingredient
Beauty

Are Body Wash & Shower Gel Really All That Different? + How To Choose

Hannah Frye
Are Body Wash & Shower Gel Really All That Different? + How To Choose
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Popular Spice Can Help Support Your Gut Microbiome

Merrell Readman
Research Finds This Popular Spice Can Help Support Your Gut Microbiome
Spirituality

The Most & Least Lucky Aspects To Have On Your Zodiac Chart, From Astrologers

Sarah Regan
The Most & Least Lucky Aspects To Have On Your Zodiac Chart, From Astrologers
Outdoors

Bonnie Wright's Favorite Ways To De-Stress & Connect With Nature Daily

Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright's Favorite Ways To De-Stress & Connect With Nature Daily
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

3 Ways You Can Embrace The Solid & Stable Energy Of Taurus Season 2022

Sarah Regan
3 Ways You Can Embrace The Solid & Stable Energy Of Taurus Season 2022
Sex

Do Pheromones Really Exist In Humans? Scientists Still Can't Seem To Agree

Julie Nguyen
Do Pheromones Really Exist In Humans? Scientists Still Can't Seem To Agree
Integrative Health

This Macromineral Is Essential For Health — But We Lose It As We Age

Jennifer Chesak
This Macromineral Is Essential For Health — But We Lose It As We Age
Mental Health

Negative Thoughts Keeping You Awake? Try This Technique To Quiet Your Mind

Hannah Frye
Negative Thoughts Keeping You Awake? Try This Technique To Quiet Your Mind
Integrative Health

Surprising Hacks To Balance Blood Sugar That Don't Involve Changing Your Diet

Jason Wachob
Surprising Hacks To Balance Blood Sugar That Don't Involve Changing Your Diet
Integrative Health

This Is Like A Fancy Thermostat For Your Stress Levels, Says A Nutrition PhD

Emma Loewe
This Is Like A Fancy Thermostat For Your Stress Levels, Says A Nutrition PhD
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tropical-cashew-collagen-smoothie
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!