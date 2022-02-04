The Creamy Chocolate Smoothie This RD Makes At Least Once A Week

 Skip to content

I Make This Creamy Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Smoothie At Least Once A Week

I Make This Creamy Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Smoothie At Least Once A Week

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Registered Dietitian & Cookbook Author
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D., is a registered dietitian with a B.S. in dietetics from Michigan State University. She specializes in seasonal recipes and millennial nutrition for women.
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

February 4, 2022 — 13:03 PM

Who doesn't love a nutrient-packed smoothie that tastes like a chocolate frosty?

My delicious chocolate smoothie recipe has become one of my favorite go-tos: I seriously make it for my boyfriend and myself at least once a week—and he loves it, too. This blend contains ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties and important minerals like potassium and iron.*

How, you might ask? The secret ingredient is mindbodygreen's organic veggies+ green powder, which contains a USDA certified organic whole foods blend with 31 powerhouse ingredients, including organic sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, root vegetables, and antioxidant-rich fruits. It even contains various ingredients that support digestion and gut health, include probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and digestive enzymes* Anytime I can sneak in extra nutrition, I will, which is why I love using organic veggies+ in a variety of ways.*

In this recipe, I also mix in other nutritious ingredients, like bananas and almond butter, to create a well-rounded meal with protein, fat, and carbs. Plus, the addition of cocoa nibs provides a boost of iron and fiber—not to mention, flavor.

Bottom line: This nutritious chocolate smoothie is sure to keep you fueled up and feeling good.

Healthy chocolate smoothie recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 serving chocolate collagen (could use regular collagen and add 1 tbsp. cocoa powder)
  • 1 frozen banana (or a regular banana + a handful of ice)
  • 2 tbsp. creamy almond butter
  • 1 serving organic veggies+
  • 2 tsp. cocoa nibs

Method

Combine ingredients into a blender, and blend until smooth.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D. Registered Dietitian & Cookbook Author
Maggie Michalczyk is a Chicago-based registered dietitian specializing in seasonal recipes and millennial nutrition for women. She received a B.S. in dietetics from Michigan State...

