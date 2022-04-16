A Healthy Ice Cream Swap: Chocolate Collagen Nice Cream

It’s common to crave a sweet snack after a meal, but that doesn’t mean you have to reach for something packed with processed or added sugars and artificial flavors. In fact, some desserts are filled with nutrients and help satisfy that sweet tooth. See, nature provides us with pretty delicious, dessert-like flavors, including vanilla, maple, and the star of today’s recipe: cacao. So why not put nature’s candy to good use?

We’re here to share one of our favorite ways to enjoy a post-dinner craving without disrupting your gut, and it can even give your skin a glowing boost.* Introducing: chocolate collagen “nice cream,” an even healthier take on nature’s ice cream. Here’s the how-to.