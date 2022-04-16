 Skip to content

A Healthy Ice Cream Swap: Chocolate Collagen Nice Cream

Hannah Frye
You Have To Try This Healthy Chocolate Banana Ice Cream Recipe

Image by Susan Brooks-Dammann / Stocksy

April 16, 2022 — 10:02 AM

It’s common to crave a sweet snack after a meal, but that doesn’t mean you have to reach for something packed with processed or added sugars and artificial flavors. In fact, some desserts are filled with nutrients and help satisfy that sweet tooth. See, nature provides us with pretty delicious, dessert-like flavors, including vanilla, maple, and the star of today’s recipe: cacao. So why not put nature’s candy to good use? 

We’re here to share one of our favorite ways to enjoy a post-dinner craving without disrupting your gut, and it can even give your skin a glowing boost.* Introducing: chocolate collagen “nice cream,” an even healthier take on nature’s ice cream. Here’s the how-to. 

Chocolate Collagen Nice Cream

Serves 2 to 3.

Ingredients:

  • 4 frozen bananas 
  • 3 dates 
  • 2 tablespoons nut butter of choice
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
  • A dash of cinnamon 
  • 1 tablespoon cacao nibs

How to: 

  1. Day before: The day before you make this recipe, you’ll want to cut your bananas in half and toss them in the freezer. This way, the consistency of your blend will be more like ice cream and less like a smoothie. Next, put your dates in a cup of room temperature water and let them soak. This will help them blend smoothly when it comes time to make your dessert. The more dates you add, the sweeter the flavor—we recommend starting out with three. 
  2. Day of: This part couldn’t be easier. Simply toss all of your ingredients except the cacao nibs into a blender and blend until smooth. If your mix isn’t blending well, you can always add more water, but it’s best to keep the consistency thicker and slowly thin it out, rather than over-blending to begin with. 
  3. Top with your cacao nibs and enjoy! 
What makes this dessert a healthy alternative. 

When it comes to sweet cravings, it’s always tempting to reach for something pre-made. While this recipe isn’t quite as easy as buying ice cream from the store, it has zero added sugar and checks some pretty important nutritional boxes. Essentially, it’s just a tasty blend of good-for-you ingredients: This nice cream contains protein, complex carbohydrates, antioxidants, potassium, B vitamins, and vitamins C and E. 

beauty & gut collagen+

Not to mention, it’s an easy way to get in your daily dose of collagen. Collagen supplementation has countless benefits, both for the skin and the entire body.* It promotes your skin's natural collagen and elastin production, enhances skin hydration, and supports gut and digestive health.* You can read more about collagen's benefits here if you're curious, but it's a seamless addition to any recipe, especially those that are blended, like the above. 

A bonus? mbg’s chocolate version comes naturally sweetened with organic monk fruit extract, meaning it has zero sugar. The organic cocoa powder we use is derived from cacao trees in South America, East Africa, and the Dominican Republic. The beans have been roasted and ground to retain their highest nutritional value, offering a delicious (and skin-healthy!) source of chocolate.*

The takeaway. 

If you’re on the hunt for a healthy alternative to your current sweet snack, this chocolate collagen banana nice cream is packed with nutrients and tastes delicious. Not only does it have zero added sugar, but it also makes collagen supplementation that much easier. If you’re on the hunt for more ways to add collagen into your diet, we’ve compiled a variety of easy recipes here. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
