Our 12 Favorite Better-For-You Candy Options, For The Best Halloween Yet

Justin's Super Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Justin's is well-known for their nut butters—and their spruced-up nut butter cups have become something of a staple in many homes. These go a step further for health, by opting for super dark chocolate—a whole 80% cacao—which means more antioxidants. We could do without the palm oil, but otherwise, we're jazzed about these dark chocolate cups.

Super Dark Chocolate PB Cups, Justin's (find in a store near you, here)