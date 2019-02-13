Jane Mosbacher Morris is CEO of To the Market, a company that identifies ethical products around the world, and her new book, Buy the Change You Want to See: Use Your Purchasing Power to Make the World a Better Place, compiles her extensive knowledge on sustainably made goods in one place. To ring in Valentine's Day, we're sharing an excerpt on the best chocolates you can buy.

Which bar should you choose? Check out these chocolate visionaries who are focusing on building relationships with farmers, publishing sourcing reports, and changing the world, one bar at a time