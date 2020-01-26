7 Tasty Collagen Powder Recipes For Glowing Skin
As we get older, our natural collagen levels start depleting. This is why so many people are interested in incorporating it topically or via supplement—hoping that the result is glowing skin and healthy hair. And adding collagen to your diet can be as simple as swirling in a few scoops of collagen supplements (or often called collagen peptides) into your morning coffee.
But that's not the only way: Here, seven fun, unique recipes to up your intake. Plus these recipes are loaded with other skin-loving nutrients, like antioxidants and other inflammation fighters. Glow on.
Skin Glow Juice
For an easy breakfast juice, this not only gives you a healthy dose of collagen peptides, but it also includes vitamin-rich fruits (especially those high in vitamin C) and vegetables to help your skin glow and spur collagen production naturally.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Makes: 2 servings (12 to 16 oz. each)
Ingredients:
- 1 apple
- 1 orange
- 6 carrots
- 2 to 3 inches of ginger
- 1 cucumber
- ½ lemon (juice the entire ½ lemon)
- 1 handful of spinach
- 2 scoops collagen peptides
Directions:
- Wash and prepare the ingredients.
- Add all ingredients except the collagen through the juicer.
- Before serving the juice in individual glasses, stir in the collagen peptides—stir until dissolved.
- Pour and enjoy!
Banana Nut Acai Bowl
Topped with antioxidant-rich berries and nuts, this goes the extra mile with skin-glowing nutrients.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Makes: 1 portion
Ingredients:
Base smoothie:
- 1 packet acai
- ⅓ banana (frozen)
- ⅓ cup blueberries (frozen)
- 1 Tbsp. almond butter
- 1 scoop collagen peptides
- ½ cup water or milk of choice
Toppings:
- ⅓ cup blueberries, raw (non-frozen), or other berries
- 1 Tbsp. toasted coconut shreds
- 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds or walnuts
Directions
- Combine all base ingredients in the blender.
- Blend on high until well mixed (should be thick).
- Add the toppings as you desire.
- Serve and enjoy.
Mixed Berry Chia Muffins
Try this healthier version of the favorite morning pastry.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Makes: 8 to 10 muffins
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups almond flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- Dash salt
- 3 scoops collagen peptides
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 2 bananas, mashed
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 1 tsp. coconut oil
- ¼ cup raspberries
- ¼ cup blueberries
- ¼ cup rough-chopped strawberries
- 2 Tbsp. chia seeds
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line with paper or silicone liners a muffin pan or grease (with coconut oil) a muffin tray.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients and set aside.
- In another mixing bowl, combine the wet ingredients until thoroughly mixed and then pour on top of the dry ingredients and mix together.
- Fold in the berries and chia seeds.
- Pour batter into muffin pan and place the pan into the oven.
- Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick comes out completely clean.
- Allow the muffins to cool before serving.
- Enjoy!
Simple Guacamole
Collagen powder makes for an easy addition to this staple. Plus, guacamole is already rich in amino acids!
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Makes: 3 to 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 avocados
- 2 Tbsp. sliced cherry tomatoes
- 2 Tbsp. chopped bell pepper
- Juice of ½ lime
- 2 scoops collagen peptides
- Dash salt, pepper, cayenne
- Optional: serve with your favorite veggies (carrots, peppers, etc.)
Directions
- Wash and prepare the ingredients: Remove avocado skin and pit, slice and chop tomatoes and bell pepper, half the lime, and lay out herbs and spices.
- Add all ingredients to a bowl.
- Mix ingredients together with a fork until well mixed (note: the mixture will be lumpy).
- Serve the guacamole with your favorite veggies or chips.
Carrot Ginger Soup
Warming and delicious, this soup will feed your skin and soul.
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 30 to 35 minutes
Makes: 4 portions
Ingredients
- 2 cups carrots, peeled, chopped, and steamed
- 2 inches ginger, peeled and chopped
- 2 scoops collagen peptides
- 8 oz. chicken or vegetable broth
- 8 oz. water
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch pepper
- Fresh parsley to sprinkle on top of your soup
Directions
- Peel and chop the carrots.
- Steam the carrots, until soft.
- Add the carrots, ginger, and liquid to the blender, in addition to the herbs, spices, salt, and pepper.
- Blend until homogenous; heat on stovetop until warm, or microwave.
- Serve and enjoy! (Store leftovers in the fridge.)
Peanut Butter & Jelly Cups
A playful take on a childhood staple, these little treats make for a fun afternoon snack.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 to 45 minutes
Makes: 12 to 15 cups
Ingredients
- ½ cup coconut oil, melted
- 1 cup organic peanut butter
- 2 scoops collagen peptides
- 3 to 4 Tbsp. jelly, of your choice in flavor (mine was strawberry, but you could make with apricot, grape, or whatever you like!)
Directions
- Melt the coconut oil in the microwave or over a double boiler on the stovetop (if you use the microwave, it should take about 15 to 20 seconds or less).
- Combine the coconut oil with the peanut butter, collagen peptides, and stir until homogenous.
- Using a tablespoon, put a tablespoon of the nut butter/coconut oil mixture in each mini-muffin spot. (Use liners in the muffin pan or oil the pan using a little coconut oil in each well.)
- Once there's 1 Tbsp. in each holder, put in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes to allow to set.
- Once set, remove the pan from the freezer and add a small dollop (about ⅓ to ½ tsp. of jam) and spread with a spoon or fork on each.
- Once all of the cups have jelly on them, add 1 more Tbsp. to each of the cups (finish the mixture!).
- Once complete, place into the freezer and allow to set for about 15 minutes.
- Enjoy! But keep them in the fridge/freezer.
Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
For a very simple dessert, this is an easy way to improve skin healthy with antioxidant-rich fruits and dark chocolate.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 60 minutes
Makes: 16 servings (1 each)
Ingredients:
- 90 to 100% dark chocolate chips
- 2 scoops collagen
- 16 strawberries
Directions:
- Wash and dry the strawberries; set aside on a sheet of wax paper.
- Over a double boiler, melt the dark chocolate chips, and mix in collagen peptides; stir until smooth.
- Once melted, dip the strawberries into the chocolate and lay on the wax paper.
- Place the tray with the strawberries into the fridge and allow to cool.
- Serve and enjoy!
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.