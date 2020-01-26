Adding a collagen powder to your diet can be as simple as swirling a few scoops into your morning coffee. (It dissolves into any liquid and often comes in flavorless varieties so it doesn't clash with your go-to drink.) But that's not the only way you can consume it: Collagen powders are really easy to mix into other smoothies, snacks, and even full-blown meals. Here are seven fun, unique recipes to up your intake—plus these options are loaded with other skin-loving nutrients, like antioxidants and other inflammation fighters.* Glow on.