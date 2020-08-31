Befriend Your Spirit Guide: 3 Simple Steps

If you wish to embody your truth and your greatness; if you wish to enjoy optimal quality of life and radiant well-being, you must take the all-important step of honing your intuition and honoring your inner Knowing. One thing we can expect when our sixth sense becomes more heightened, is increased awareness of the benevolent, white-light-infused spirit beings that are around us all the time. These beings are devoted to helping, guiding, supporting, nudging, and prodding us along our path in life.

We all have more than a few specific Spirit Guides assisting us on our journey through life, and one main, full-time Spirit Guide. We usually call this our “Guardian Angel,” though it’s actually a Spirit Guide and the two are not the same thing. “Angels” are a different phyla from “spirits.” Spirits have the capacity to incarnate into human form, and angels do not, plus angels are at a much higher energetic frequency than spirits.

Our main Spirit Guide is with us 24/7, from birth until death. It’s empowering and comes as a relief to learn that our life’s unfoldings are not riding entirely on our own shoulders. It’s a revelation to learn we are never alone! Cultivating a relationship with your Spirit Guide can dramatically improve your quality of life, plus provide a powerful source for you to ask for and receive guidance, help, clarity, and insight on your path. Connecting to your Spirit Guide will also dramatically enhance your spiritual journey in general.

Here are three steps for contacting your Spirit Guide: