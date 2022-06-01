Keep Seeing Cardinals Everywhere? Here's What It Can Mean For You

You may have heard that cardinals are a sign that a loved one who's passed is near, letting you know they're with you. This is one of the most well-known interpretations of the cardinal, though their meaning is ultimately up to context and your own interpretation.

As spiritual teacher Alyson Charles tells mbg, cardinals can also relate to strength, transformation, and even manifestation. As with any synchronicity or sign that appears to you, it's important to take into account what was happening when you saw it. And when you have a better understanding of what the cardinal may be trying to tell you, you're better able to take aligned action.