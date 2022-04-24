Is It Your Inner Voice Or The Voice Of Your Guides? How To Tell, From A Medium

My friend and I were running late for an event so we parked in a hurry. When the event was over, we realized we knew the name of the parking garage, but not the address—and the garage would close for the night in just 20 minutes.

We turned ourselves around completely as we struggled to find it. The more we got worked up, the more difficult the task became.

Come on–I’m a professional psychic! Why can’t I find my car? My loud mind chattered away as we hurried along the streets. Ironically, we had just come from an event focused on dealing with feelings of anxiousness. Within minutes of leaving, we found ourselves flighty and nervous.

There on the sidewalk, I stopped. I took a breath and settled myself. Guides, I need help, I pleaded. I just want to find my car before the garage closes so I can go home. Their answer was immediate: “You’re going to find your car.” I breathed a sigh of relief.

In my work as a medium, I believe that our spirit guides (or angels, departed loved ones, or whatever you like to refer to them as) will always answer—always. That’s part of their job. Our job is simply to listen and then to put whatever they tell us to use in service of the highest good. Once I heard those words, “You’re going to find your car,” everything changed. We found the garage about two minutes after that.