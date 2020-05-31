How To Know If Your Intuition Is Telling You Something — Or If It's Just Fear

Accurate intuition will look more like this: You're in the middle of doing the laundry while thinking about what to make for supper. You get a flash of a person sitting at your desk at work. You can describe them in detail. You have zero emotional reaction to the person you see. They walked through your brain like a photobomb, then you carry on doing the laundry. Ten hours later, you have the same flash while driving to the pharmacy. There's still no emotional reaction, just more curiosity. That's intuition. Now you can describe the person you saw in even more detail. You can start to get a sense of who they are and why they are there. You may be right; someone is sitting at your desk. But the vision isn't charged one way or another, and it doesn't mean that you're going to be fired.