How To Know If Your Intuition Is Telling You Something — Or If It's Just Fear

Intuition comes from a calm and mindful state that is not emotional and is therefore objective to the energy or messages that come through. Having confidence in our intuition is a process of self-awareness. Anxiety is a screaming, vibrating, unbalanced force; it sends people into a state where they have a racing heart and jangled nerves.

I've noticed that many people are prone to confuse intuition with fear when they're trying to get answers to something they're already stressed about. But when you're already wound up about a problem, you will project that fear onto everything else around you.

Let's say you don't know if your job contract will be renewed and you have a difficult boss. This is a super stressful situation. Your livelihood depends on the job, the job depends on the relationship you have with the boss—so you're understandable fearful. You walk around thinking almost 24/7 about whether your boss likes you, or doesn't like you. Will keep you based on your job performance? Are they favoring the new person because they are younger, even if they're less qualified? You can't really stop obsessing. You're feeling anxious and need an answer or solution to feel secure again. Then, in the middle of days of this worry, you get a flash of a new person sitting at your desk and are sure that you're going to be replaced. Your heart rate shoots up even further and you fully believe you're right.

You are sure you've had a psychic flash. Or have you?

This is probably not true intuition. You're too far gone down the rabbit hole to be objective in that vision.