This is how you can get a second opinion from the Universe! Synchronicities are meaningful coincidences that could show up as a book recommendation from a friend, a message on a billboard, or even an overheard conversation at the grocery store. For example, if you feel like forgiveness might improve your relationship with your partner and the next day your favorite spiritual teacher writes a blog about forgiveness, it may be a synchronicity.

But how do you know if something is a synchronicity or just wishful thinking? Pay attention to how you feel. Does time seem to slow down or do you get chills, letting you know this is a powerful or important moment? Synchronicities will often play back in your mind for days afterward, too.