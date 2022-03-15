In my practice, I start with the assumption that anxiety is a blood sugar issue until proven otherwise. I am not being dismissive of people’s very real suffering, nor am I implying that everyone with anxiety is diabetic. The truth is that blood sugar is not binary—you’re not either diabetic or perfectly healthy. For many of us, our bodies are operating somewhere along a spectrum of dysglycemia, in which a subtle, subclinical impairment with blood sugar regulation causes us to swing up and down throughout the day, with every blood sugar crash generating a stress response. Given that the modern diet is so blood sugar-destabilizing, these stress responses are at the root of much of the anxiety I see in my practice.

Throughout human evolution, getting enough to eat has been a life-or-death issue, so the human body has a series of checks and balances to ensure blood sugar security. Our bodies store sugar in the form of starch, called glycogen. When our blood sugar is low, a cascade of events is triggered. The adrenal glands release adrenaline and cortisol—the stress hormones— telling our liver to break down the glycogen into glucose and release it into the bloodstream. The adrenaline and cortisol also create a sense of urgency to seek out more food—which, in modern times, translates to the 3:00 p.m. hunt for snacks. This bodily system gets the job done—it puts glucose back into the bloodstream when blood sugar is low and motivates us to forage for more food. The only catch is that it also creates a five-alarm fire in the body. The body triggers a stress response to accomplish these goals, and that stress response can feel identical to anxiety.