What It Means To "Make Your Own Luck" + How I've Helped Hundreds Of People Do It

Luck is a popular topic in feng shui. I've personally never connected to the idea that we can create good or bad fortune simply by putting a crystal on a string in a particular place, facing a certain compass direction, waiting until a special day to take action, or much of anything else that involves following a set of rules strictly to get lucky.

Over the years, I've had hundreds of people reach out to me concerned that they won't have a love life because of the position of their bed in their bedroom or that they will have bad health because of where a bathroom is in their house.

They're worried that they're doomed to bad luck because their house breaks some sort of feng shui rule. This concerns me deeply. Not only is it disempowering, but it also stokes fear and opens the door to self-fulfilling prophecies.

And it's not true.

In my experience of 17 years working as a feng shui master with thousands of people, I've seen that your bathroom doesn't need to affect your health simply because of where it is on your floor plan, the number of your house doesn't need to have anything to do with the amount of money you'll make, etc. Your house can't automatically limit your life. It can't make you "unlucky."

However, it is possible to make yourself luckier in so many ways that don't have to include filling your home with good luck charms that you have no connection to you whatsoever. (That's not to say you shouldn't display personally meaningful objects, like gifts from loved ones, family heirlooms, items of spiritual and cultural significance that empower you, etc.)

I believe that the best way you can get more luck for yourself is by consistently doing activities that put you in a more positive and abundant state of mind. Feeling empowered and creative can kick off waves of positive momentum and all those brilliant "synchronicities" where things seem to fall into place with ease.

I'm not implying that we can control everything that happens in our lives or that bad things can't happen to happy people. But I am suggesting that there are empowering, fun things we can do to help usher in more positive, prosperous energy—and today I'm going to share a few: