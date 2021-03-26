9 Ways To Hack Your Brain For Better Sleep, From A Neuroscientist

Sleep and the brain go hand in hand. As we sleep, our brain goes through different stages which serve different purposes, from consolidating memories, flushing the brain of waste, "recharging" our physical batteries, and of course, dreaming.

Even if you're getting a full night's sleep, there's always room to improve your actual sleep quality, as well as initiate sleep more effectively. To find out how, we asked neuroscientist and author of Biohack Your Brain, Kristen Willeumier Ph.D., for her top strategies to help the brain prepare for deep sleep.