How To Analyze 4 Common Dreams About Death & Dying
How many times have you had a dream that involved death? Have you ever dreamed about someone you loved dying or been visited in a dream by someone who has passed away? Though we don't often talk about them, I'd say that death is a common dream theme—especially this year.
Dreams are, after all, a way for us to process life. And dreaming about death is often a way to process the fear of the unknown. Morbid dreams can show up when we are in the middle of a job transition, a divorce, an identity crisis, or any other kind of major shift. In 2020, we are all going through a transformation on some level. We are all connected, so on some level, we are all affected.
Generally speaking, dreaming about death is likely a sign that you are in a period of change, but here's how to further interpret this type of dream based on the details.
If you dreamed about a loved one dying:
If you've ever had a dream of a loved one dying, you know how utterly upsetting they can feel. You wake up wondering if it's a premonition, a warning of an accident—you name it. Once this panic is activated, it becomes extremely hard to be objective.
So the first thing I would do if I dream of someone I know dying would be to ask myself if I am afraid of losing that person. If the answer is yes, this dream may have served as a wake-up call about how much this relationship means to me.
Start there and see if your body drops the tension and you stop obsessing over that dream.
If you dreamed about yourself dying:
This can be a very scary dream or a very tranquil dream, depending on its quality. I've heard of people who have dreamed that they've died and been met by spirits, angels, ancestors, or guides and experience peace. I've also heard from people who dream of painful deaths that occur under scary circumstances. So it's complex, and ultimately the only person who can decode the meaning behind this dream is you. But here is an example of how I would approach a dream like this:
Let's say I had a dream that I died in the water, drowned when I fell into the sea. If I felt peace and calm in my dream and like my spirit was at rest, I might come to the conclusion that this dream was about a past life.
If I had the same dream but I struggled for air, felt alone and in despair, this would obviously be a bad death. In this case, I would try to remember some more details of the dream. What was the scenario that caused me to fall overboard? Was I pushed? Were large waves washing me away?
I would look for more clues about what the message could be and how this dream could be signifying a different kind of "drowning" in my own life.
If you had a nonsensical dream about death:
When we are processing many emotions at once—fear, sadness, loss, frustration, desire, longing, etc.—our dreams often become giant mashup scenarios. They don't make much logical sense. One minute, it's the 1980s and you're wearing the pants you bought online last week. The next minute your ex from five years ago is there, and suddenly you see your dying fall.
When timelines are mixed, people past and present are juxtaposed, and you can't put the dream in any logical order, that's your psyche processing your waking life. That's the one for the analyst's couch or the dream books. Its message is always personal and only clear after a lot of inner reflection. If you die in this kind of dream, it's likely pure fear of change or loss.
If you dream of someone you love dying in a similarly haphazard way, the same criteria apply. If the story is convoluted and the steps are mixed up in time and space—and especially if you wake up instantly emotional and confused—this is not a predictive dream. You might just be feeling scared to lose this person, literally or emotionally.
(I do believe that some highly intuitive people can have predictive dreams, but these tend to be very matter-of-fact, detailed, and orderly. You wake up with a clear, concise flowing story, and you don't feel emotional about it.)
If you dreamed about someone who has passed away in real life:
If the dream is confusing, has mixed-up timelines, and causes you to wake up feeling sad or confused, it's likely you processing their loss.
If that person is happy and at peace in the dream, maybe talking to you or showing you something, and you wake up feeling calm, it could have been a visitation from them. And those are the best dreams of all.
The bottom line.
Dreams are a common way for us to process our waking life. So most of the time dreams about death are not about literal death but the challenges and unknowns we are facing. Pay attention to the details of your death dreams and how they make you feel for further insights into their messages.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.