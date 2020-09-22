3 Reasons You're Dreaming Of Your Ex + What To Do About It
Did you wake up again from another dream about your ex—even though you know you're over them? These dreams that come and go or repeat can leave you second-guessing yourself. They can even leave you wondering if secretly, deep down, you really are missing them.
I have good news.
Unless your ex just broke up with you, it's unlikely your dreams are about missing your ex. It's also unlikely that your dreams about your ex mean that you have hidden romantic feelings toward them, which is another popular belief.
The real reasons you're dreaming about your ex.
If you don't still have feelings for your ex, why are you dreaming about them?
Everyone has unusual dreams from time to time. If you have a one-off dream, there is likely nothing to sweat about. But if you have a very vivid dream or repeat dreams about your ex, a deeper message is trying to reach you while you dream.
There are many reasons dreams happen. Sometimes the "why" isn't so straightforward. And dreams about our "ex," specifically, tend to not be straightforward.
Here are three unexpected reasons you might be dreaming about your ex and the messages your dreams may hold:
1. You let go of the person but not the wounding.
Even if you moved on from your ex, you can still hold onto the pain. For example, this might happen if the breakup was particularly difficult or if one of you said hurtful words. Sometimes we're able to let go of the person, but we hold on to the wound.
How to act on the message:
Get curious about what residue of the pain stays with you. Your recent dreams are likely to have some clues. Pay attention to the plots and scenes you are in together along with the emotions in the dream. You can do this by writing out the dream and identifying major emotional themes. Imagine you are creating hashtags for your dreams. Write them down and see if you notice any patterns between your dreams. This can clue you into what wounds might need more healing. (Here's mbg's guide to how to get over a tough breakup.)
2. You're feeling a familiar feeling.
Did the beginning of your relationship with your ex start out passionate and fizzle out fast? Did you feel misunderstood by your ex at the end of the relationship? Or unheard? Sometimes a dream about your ex is more of a reflection of a current feeling in our life and less about the past relationship. You may be feeling something now in your life that's reminding you of something you felt back then.
How to act on the message:
Reflect on the day(s) before you had the dreams about your ex. Notice what emotional feelings you can identify during those days. For example, if you felt deeply misunderstood when you and your ex broke up, how are you feeling deeply misunderstood now? Or who in your life reminds you of when you felt misunderstood by your ex? Connecting these dots can empower you to address the feeling.
3. Your boundaries need an upgrade.
One of the most unexpected reasons we dream about our ex can be an erosion of healthy boundaries. If we struggled with boundaries when we were with our ex, this same pattern may be emerging again. For example, did you struggle with your own self-care, asking for what you need, or saying no with your ex? Your dreams may be a reminder to upgrade your current personal boundaries.
How to act on the message:
Consider the different types of boundaries in your life right now. For example, reflect on your boundaries in relationships, with different parts of yourself, and with work. Where do you feel your boundaries are not supporting your well-being? Follow any feelings of resentment. These are often arrows to areas in our life where we need to revamp our boundaries. (Here's how to set good boundaries, if you need to brush up.)
The bottom line.
Sometimes we dream about our exes even when we have moved on. Instead of thinking of these dreams as unwelcome ghosts from the past, dreams about our exes can be invitations to grow and heal. When we approach these dreams from a place of curiosity rather than fear, we can unlock the deeper messages beyond the surface.
And know this: Once we recognize the meaning, these dreams tend to stop coming back to us, and we can rest easy when we go to sleep.
