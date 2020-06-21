An Archetype System For Highly Sensitive People: Which Type Are You?

As a professional intuitive, I've done readings with thousands of people all over the world from all walks of life. Many of the clients who seek me out are sensitive HSPs and/or empaths. Among these hyper-perceptive clients who pick up easily on subtle physical stimuli (the noise in a room) or even emotional and energic stimuli (the happiness of the lovers strolling down the street), I started to notice a dominant soul archetype among certain sensitive clients—the earth angel. Earth angels aren't more or less worthy, or more or less enlightened, than other people...just a little different.

Earth angels are highly sensitive, empathic, and love to give to others. They feel excited and on purpose when being of service. Earth angels are not actually divine angels, but they share many character traits with celestial angels, like loving to support humans in need, an ability to see the best in people, and natural optimism. Whether you have always felt like an earth angel, you aligned with this energy of compassionate service more recently, or you have over-given and find yourself in burnout (a sign you need to pull back from giving to others and give to yourself), understanding your earth angel nature will inform your self-care and help you live out your special mission in the world. Check out my new book Are You an Earth Angel?, and read through these fun earth angel types to see if you recognize yourself in one.