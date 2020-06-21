An Archetype System For Highly Sensitive People: Which Type Are You?

8 Types Of Earth Angels & How To Decide Which One(s) You Are
As a professional intuitive, I've done readings with thousands of people all over the world from all walks of life. Many of the clients who seek me out are sensitive HSPs and/or empaths. Among these hyper-perceptive clients who pick up easily on subtle physical stimuli (the noise in a room) or even emotional and energic stimuli (the happiness of the lovers strolling down the street), I started to notice a dominant soul archetype among certain sensitive clients—the earth angel. Earth angels aren't more or less worthy, or more or less enlightened, than other people...just a little different.
Earth angels are highly sensitive, empathic, and love to give to others. They feel excited and on purpose when being of service. Earth angels are not actually divine angels, but they share many character traits with celestial angels, like loving to support humans in need, an ability to see the best in people, and natural optimism. Whether you have always felt like an earth angel, you aligned with this energy of compassionate service more recently, or you have over-given and find yourself in burnout (a sign you need to pull back from giving to others and give to yourself), understanding your earth angel nature will inform your self-care and help you live out your special mission in the world. Check out my new book Are You an Earth Angel?, and read through these fun earth angel types to see if you recognize yourself in one.
1. Listener Earth Angels:
Because earth angels are naturally strong in the clairsentient psychic pathway, it's easy for earth angels to empathize and sympathize with others since earth angels can feel other people's energy and emotions as if they were their own. Are people drawn to share deep or very personal issues with you, even if you don't know them well? Your ability to be compassionate, understanding, and less judgmental could mean people open up to you easily.
Best part: You can create intimacy with new people quickly, having friends with many backgrounds and worldviews, and all you have to do is hold a safe, grounded, loving space for folks to share.
Challenging aspect: You might become drained if too many people want to confide in you. Put boundaries on how many people you listen to every day or for how long.
2. Healer Earth Angels:
You feel drawn to people who are suffering and get great fulfillment from helping them. Remember that healer earth angels don't have to act in a profession or role that is traditionally thought of as a healer. You might heal family dynamics in your own tribe or help heal people's finances as an accountant or money coach.
Best part: Healers experience a bit of healing themselves every time they help someone else.
Challenging aspect: Remember that you're not meant to "fix" everyone or heal every wound. Simply share your expertise, assistance, and guidance to help people on a healing journey.
3. Nature Earth Angels:
Do you feel a special connection to nature? Many earth angels do, and some are even called to work with the energy of nature and be guardians of nature. You might live on a farm, on the beach, or in the mountains. Stewarding one particular piece of land or working to create a more green and sustainable world that honors nature as sacred fills you with energy and purpose.
Best part: Just being in nature, or surrounded by nature elements like plants and flowers, makes you feel more calm, grounded, and expansive.
Challenging aspect: It can be hard for nature earth angels to live in a place where they are not immersed in nature. If you live in a big city, find a great park, start a kitchen herb garden, or make periodic weekend getaways to a nearby location with lots of nature.
4. Activist Earth Angels:
When something in the world is unjust or unequal, it really gets under your sensitive skin and inspires you to take peaceful, progressive action. How needed you are in the world today and always, helping to make this planet a better place for all people, nature, and animals.
Best part: You are a passionate person who feels connected to everyone and everything. Your idealism raises the collective bar and inspires others to be better people.
Challenging aspect: Things that are unfair in the world make you angry, and that's an uncomfortable feeling. Use your frustration as motivation to take meaningful action, feeling peace knowing you are making a difference.
5. Creative Earth Angels:
Creative types—whether they're musicians or engineers—who are also earth angels feel called to help and heal with their creations. You consider carefully what you put into your creative endeavors and out into the world, wanting to be a positive influence. All sensitive people, like empaths, can benefit from having a creative outlet, as it is an excellent retreat and recovery time for your sensitive system.
Best part: You're full of ideas, and your naturally strong intuition helps you be imaginative and inventive.
Challenging aspect: Creative projects can take on tough and painful subjects, like a documentary on refugees. Sometimes you may be called to interact with or reveal very difficult things to heal with your creativity.
6. Animal-Ally Earth Angels:
You have a special connection to animals, and may feel you can understand or communicate with them in an extraordinary way. Having house pets, volunteering to work with shelter animals, or running a horse or elephant sanctuary might be an important part of your life purpose.
Best part: It's a magical and unique ability to connect with an animal's soul.
Challenging aspect: When animals are not treated with respect and kindness, it can be very upsetting. Advocate for the humane treatment of animals and share with others your views on the importance of animal welfare.
7. Busy Bee Earth Angels:
You love to be in motion, taking action to help wherever and whenever you can. You may be the rock of your office or family, or the helpful person who opens doors for strangers and writes your congressperson about better conditions for all. Whether you are volunteering at a charity or babysitting for a neighbor, you get a lot of good stuff done.
Best part: The tangible proof that you are a positive force in the world—a force to be reckoned with!
Challenging aspect: Even people with an enormous amount of energy and capacity to give can experience burnout. Schedule restorative time into your calendar too!
8. Caregiver Earth Angels:
Whether it's caring for a house full of children or a backyard garden full of plants, you feel more alive and joyful when you are nurturing. What might exhaust others actually nourishes you.
Best part: You love to support others and can be deeply admired and appreciated by the folks in your orbit.
Challenging aspect: Make sure to have some relationships where you are receiving more, and remind yourself that it's OK to be compensated for your caregiving, whether that's compliments or financial compensation.
How to decide which one(s) you are.
After reading through these, play a game with your sixth sense and ask your intuition to give you a number between 1 and 8, knowing you might receive more than one number. I heard "4" and "5" in my mind. You might see "2" and "8" in your mind, have the thought "No. 7" pop into your mind, or get a strong feeling about the number 3. This may provide a hint about your earth angel type(s).
