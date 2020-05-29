If you’re staying with friends or family in their home, in a hotel, or in a longer-term Airbnb, identify a place indoors or outdoors that you can transform into an empath sanctuary when needed. This will make you feel more relaxed and at home. You might explain to others that there’s a little corner of the patio you like to retreat to sometimes, but that anyone is welcome to use that space when you’re not there. If you’re very sensitive to energy, you can always do a quick clearing of the space with smoke, water, or sound before you snuggle into your sanctuary.