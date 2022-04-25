This Shortcut Technique Makes Veggie Gardening So Much Easier

Square foot gardening is a method of growing vegetables and herbs in a small amount of space. Mel Bartholomew, a civil engineer and efficiency expert, came up with the square foot gardening method in 1976 and wrote a book, which was updated in 2007 and re-titled All New Square Foot Gardening.

This method has helped people of a broad range of ages, gardening experiences, and physical abilities grow their own vegetables and herbs, explains Kim Roman, a Square Foot Gardening Certified Instructor and author of How to Garden Indoors & Grow Your Own Food Year Round.

"[Starting a square foot garden] is an easy way to get the most productivity from a given amount of space," says Margaret Mishra, garden expert and creator of The Gardening Me. Novice and experienced planters can both benefit from creating one, especially if they want to grow plenty of vegetables in a limited space while maintaining an organized garden.