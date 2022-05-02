3 Ways To Harness The Healing Power Of Nature — And How To Give Back In Return

There's no denying that our health is intrinsically connected to the health of the planet. Without clean air to breathe, nutritious foods to eat, and biodiversity to keep the ecosystems functioning, we would cease to exist. Nature heals and grounds us after the stress of modern life pulls us further away from well-being. So when we think of wellness, Mother Earth is a necessary factor in the equation.

As we enter into warmer months, we'd like to encourage our community to harness the healing power of nature by practicing wellness outdoors and giving back. So we've rounded up three of our favorite ways to use nature for wellness, each accompanied by an action that supports the Earth in return. We'll also be dressing the part with Columbia Sportswear's 100% compostable Break It Down T-Shirt—it's the perfect eco-conscious uniform!