3 Simple & Science-Backed Ways To Make All Your Nature Time More Restorative

It's no surprise that spending time in remote spots in nature can help us feel relaxed and reinvigorated—but what about just spending time with your nearest street tree? My new book, Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us, explores the mental health benefits of nature experiences near and far. Enjoy this section from the parks chapter, which shares practices for making your next greenspace visit more mindful and restorative.

While Googling “parks in America” serves up links to the National Park Service and striking photos of Yellowstone and the Great Smoky Mountains, your local pocket park can be just as meaningful as these faraway places.

"You can experience euphoria and deep reflection in those very intense natural away experiences—but they’re not enough for a healthy life,” William Sullivan, Ph.D. a landscape architect the University of Illinois, explains to me. “What we need to do is find ways to have easy access to nature at every doorstep.” On the topic of green space and health research, he says that a little bit of the outdoors is so much better than none.

With that in mind, here are some ideas for how to connect with any bit of green space you have access to—it a large neighborhood park, modest backyard, or patch of city grass.