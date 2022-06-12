Do You Always Have Vivid Dreams? 4 Reasons Why & What It Means

Of course, as aforementioned, our most vivid dreams often have a message for us, and when we can figure out what that message is, we can work through it. Loewenberg says you'll want to pay close attention to any emotions present in the dream, and then identify where those emotions are present in your waking life.

"Those emotions from the dream are very real and exist somewhere in your real life, and when you are able to connect them to a current situation or even to a current person in your life, you now have your starting point," she tells mbg.

From there, she says, anything that was said or thought during the dream is also particularly important. "Whatever is said—no matter who says it—and whatever is thought while in the dream are your subconscious thoughts. They're very insightful and will be relevant to, and make sense when, applied to the real life issue you already pinpointed," she adds.

Once you've figured out what the general message of the dream is, Loewenberg says, you'll be able to make better decisions about your next steps. "It may not be possible to change the situation, but it will help to process the emotions associated with it, and to come to terms with what is happening in your life," Ellis adds, noting dreams themselves may even help you to do so.