First off, it's important to make the distinction between stress dreams and nightmares. While there can definitely be some overlap, therapist and dream expert Leslie Ellis, Ph.D., explains to mbg that these dreams exist on a continuum, with nightmares at the more intense end of the spectrum.

Stress dreams, adds professional dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg, are often more frustrating than truly frightening, particularly if they're recurring. And according to both her and Ellis, nightmares are more likely to wake you up in a panic.

A stress dream can be about anything remotely bothersome and even ordinary, whereas a nightmare tends to be "gruesome or life-threatening, and are frequently related to trauma," Ellis notes. Stress dreams are often "fast-paced and go nowhere, like a hamster on a wheel," she adds.