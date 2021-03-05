Generally speaking, Loewenberg says the most common meaning behind fire in a dream is anger and rage, or at least that's what she's seen the most in her work with clients.

It can also indicate a sense of urgency. "We'll use the expression 'I have to put a few fires out' when we have things that need to be tended to, so it represents something in your life that needs to be taken care of and extinguished ASAP," she explains.

Sometimes, she adds, fire can also represent a passion for something or someone. "If anger and destruction don't fit, look at passion—are you holding a flame for someone?"

Finally, fire can be considered a symbol of transformation. Think of the phoenix being reborn from the ashes. If it isn't anger or passion that's getting to you, consider any areas of your life where you might be experiencing a transformation.

These are the general themes of fire, but remember that every dream is different. For a more nuanced interpretation of a dream, you need to pay attention to the details. "Where the fire takes place is a big clue about the message your dream is giving you," Loewenberg notes, so try to remember that first.

Here, Loewenberg walks through a few more specific examples of what your particular fire dream could be telling you.