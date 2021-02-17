There are a number of reasons candles are so helpful in a meditation practice, reiki master Serena Poon, C.N., CHC, CHN explains, to mbg, with one of them, of course, being they give you a point of focus: "You can use the flame of your meditation candle to help you concentrate. Having a point of focus can help ease your mind from the energy of distracting thoughts," she says.

Connecting to the fire element in particular can also help you while meditating. "The element of fire is a powerful tool for transformation," Poon adds. "Your meditation candle can help you harness this energy to inspire personal growth." And not for nothing, the ambiance candles create is relaxing and introspective, she says.

One study even found that elderly participants who practiced trataka sadhana for a month had significantly improved cognitive function compared to the control group.