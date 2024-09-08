The next step is to be clear and sure that you want to cut this cord. There are many ways to cut energetic cords. You can simply visualize the cord being cut and pulled out at its source, releasing you both, and dissolving, disappearing, flying up into the light and back to the Source. If you want, you can call upon the Archangels to fill you with light in the places to which these cords and roots were once attached, asking them to restore your energy, healing you and releasing you for your highest good.