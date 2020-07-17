If you're a believer in karma, you may know a thing or two about karmic lessons; lessons that are deeply unresolved and bridge lifetimes. Karmic lessons are the themes and situations we didn't learn from, or mishandled, in the past.

Often presented in relationships or repetitious patterns and scenarios, these karmic lessons will keep re-appearing in our lives until we learn something from them. And while each karmic lesson is unique, some of the common themes include how you relate to yourself and others, how you love, how you express self-worth, and how you let go. Here are four signs you're receiving a karmic lesson and five ways to take action.