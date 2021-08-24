Dream About Being Naked (Again)? What It Means, From A Dream Expert

As Loewenberg notes, specifics always matter in dreams. So if you were only partially naked in the dream, try to remember which body parts were exposed. "If you're in a dream where you don't have your top on, that would usually reflect that you've got something off your chest," she says, while being pantless may mean that you feel vulnerable and out of control. Conversely, it can also reflect that you've been "caught with your pants down," aka in a lie.