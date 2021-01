Dream About Being Naked (Again)? What It Means, From A Dream Expert

If this dream is recurring and bothering you, Loewenberg says, you're likely dealing with the first or second interpretation. In this case, she says you want to pay attention to your emotional response in the dream.

"If you're mortified, what in real life keeps making you feel this way?" she says. "If it's been going on for a very long time, this is likely a recurring behavior pattern of yours where you care too much about how others perceive you."

If that resonates, the message to take from that dream, according to Loewenberg, is to find a way to feel more confident and self-assured. "You're probably too critical of yourself. These dreams could be letting you know you need to lighten up. If you can change the way you perceive yourself—or the way you think others perceive you—and find a way to have more confidence and let go of that unnecessary concern, the dreams will stop," she adds.