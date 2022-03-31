What Your Birth Month Color Says About You, From The Creator Of Colorstrology
You likely already know that each birth month has a designated birthstone and even a birth month flower—but did you know each month also has a specific color? In colorstrology, every month (and every day of the year, actually) has its own special hue with an accompanying meaning.
Here, the creator of colorstrology herself, Michele Bernhardt, walks us through the fundamentals.
The origin of colorstrology.
Michele Bernhardt is an astrologer and intuitive, and she coined "colorstrology" in partnership with Pantone. The system was first introduced in 2005 with her book Colorstrology: What Your Birthday Color Says About You, and it's resonated with readers around the world ever since.
As Bernhardt tells mbg, she used her own intuition and knowledge of color and astrology, to come up with a color for each month, as well as each day. She also took factors like the ruling planet of each month, the zodiac elements, numerology, and more into account.
How to use colorstrology.
If you're familiar with astrology, you may notice some similarities between the color and the zodiac sign associated with each month—and that's no coincidence. Colorstrology helps you tap into the themes and qualities related to the month you were born, not unlike astrology, and also helps you access the energy of other months, should you choose to do so.
As Bernhardt explains to mbg, you can wear certain colors, surround yourself with them, meditate on them—even eat them. And you don't have to limit yourself to your birth month color, by any means, but rather incorporate different colors as you feel drawn to their themes.
"Look at the different colors and try them," Bernhardt suggests, adding, "When people wear a color, they're not always conscious it's affecting them, but once they're conscious, they can direct it, and that makes it more powerful."
And just as a side note, Bernhardt explains that if you're born toward the latter part of the month, you may resonate with your birth month color, as well as the following month.
Colorstrology vs. birthstones.
While not directly related, Bernhardt does note that one could draw some similarities between the birth month colors and birthstones. February's birthstone (amethyst), for example, is purple, as is February's birth month color, while March's color is aqua, and its birthstone is aquamarine.
There's "wisdom through the ages that comes through," Bernhardt adds, when it comes to those similarities, but the important thing to remember is that it's all about what resonates with you. Just as you can work with any birth month color, you're not limited to only ever wearing your birthstone and no others.
January: Caramel
January's official color is Caramel (or Pantone 16-1439). It's a soft, earthy shade of light brown, and Bernhardt says it's an excellent color for grounding. Taking inspiration from the sign of Capricorn, this color has a responsible, practical, and stable energy about it. "It helps with discipline," she adds, noting that Saturn is the ruling planet for Capricorn, which is all about structure and discipline, as well.
February: Sheer Lilac
The color for the month of February is a light purple shade called Sheer Lilac (Pantone 16-3617). Inspired by the sign of Aquarius, this color deals with Aquarian themes like humanitarianism, community, and friendship. Bernhardt notes it also helps foster loving detachment—as opposed to clingy "love"—as well as a higher level of mental awareness.
March: Fair Aqua
March's color is called Fair Aqua (or Pantone 12-5409). Like the sign of Pisces, Fair Aqua has a watery influence and relates to both the imagination and intuition. Bernhardt notes this is also a great color for enhancing your dreams and psychic abilities (which is very Pisces, indeed). "It also helps with trust [and] invoking inspiration, and it's very good for meditating," she adds.
April: Cayenne
What color could better represent the fiery month of April than spicey red Cayenne (Pantone 18-1651)? This color encapsulates the passion and vigor of the month and the sign of Aries, which is ruled by Mars, Bernhardt tells mbg. This color activates courage, assertiveness, self-assuredness, and energy.
May: Bud Green
May's color, Bud Green (or Pantone 15-6442), couldn't be more fitting for the month, and the sign of Taurus (and its ruling planet, Venus). Taurus is sensual, abundant, and powerful when it comes to manifesting, and that's what this green shade is all about. It's a great color for healing, for money and/or budgeting, and, Bernhardt notes, for bringing your ideas into the physical realm (aka manifesting).
June: Aspen Gold
Bright and sunny, the color for June is Aspen Gold (Pantone 13-0850). This golden hue is related to Gemini, an air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. "This color can be intellectually energizing and can help stimulate the brain and increase mental agility," Bernhardt explains, adding it helps with all types of communication, whether written or spoken.
July: Coral Blush
July's official color is soft and receptive, much like the energy of Cancer that falls in this month. It's called Coral Blush (Pantone 14-1909), and Bernhardt says it's gentle and soothing and helps to attract love and sweetness. Cancer is also ruled by the moon, and this color plays on lunar themes of receiving comfort and love, which is especially helpful for Cancers who tend to overextend themselves for others.
August: Sun Orange
The color for August is Sun Orange (Pantone 16-1257), a warm and—you guessed it—sunny color, perfect for a month with so many Leo birthdays. Leo itself is ruled by the Sun, and Bernhardt notes that this is a powerful color, great for optimism, joy, expression, and creativity. "You can't be too shy when you're wearing orange," she says, adding it's also a color that helps to see the brighter side of life.
September: Baja Blue
September's official color is Baja Blue (or Pantone 18-3946). According to Bernhardt, this is an excellent color for mental discernment (aka good judgment), as well as blending intelligence with peace and wisdom. Related to the sign of Virgo, ruled by Mercury, this shade of blue ultimately calls for organizing and balancing the mind.
October: Cerulean
Another shade of blue but much different from Baja Blue, October's color is Cerulean (Pantone 15-4020). This blue is inspired by Libra, ruled by Venus, which relates to themes of peace, balance, and beauty. "It's also good for relationships," Bernhardt notes, adding this is one of those shades that's simply hard to yell around. "So you want to use Cerulean when you're trying to add that peace and calm," she says.
November: Claret Red
Moving on to November, we have Claret Red (or Pantone 17-1740). This color was inspired by the influence of Scorpio, which is ruled by both Pluto and Mars. It's a deep red, mirroring the depth of Scorpio, and relates to themes of passion, intensity, and strength. "It's a good color for transformation and increasing passion and conviction," Bernhardt says, adding that it can also help rev up your sex life.
December: Pagoda Blue
And last but not least, we have Pagoda Blue (Pantone 17-4724) for December's official color. This frosty blue is great for helping with clarity of vision, Bernhardt says, and it's related to the sign of Sagittarius. Just as Sag loves to travel and philosophize, this color, too, relates to traveling—both physically and within the mind, Bernhardt says. It also relates to coupling truth with wisdom and relaying those truths in a wise way.
The bottom line.
Understanding the color and themes associated with your birth month can not only help you tap into those qualities within yourself, but further, when you understand the rest of the month's colors, you can work with those, too. So whether you want to tap into March's dreamy vibes or October's balanced ones, you've got plenty of options—and colors—to choose from.
