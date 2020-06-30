Beyond being a fun way to express style and personality, different color schemes have the ability to affect one's mood and outlook1 , according to color therapy research. While there appear to be some universally preferred shades, color choice is largely a matter of personal preference. Since we're big on all things astrology here at mbg, we asked our resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, for their take on each zodiac sign's ideal palette. Here's their take on what colors are written in the stars for your sign.