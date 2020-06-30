And lastly, we have Pisces, who tend to go for washed-out pastels and/or deep underwater colors: Navy's, blacks, and grays are all in this water signs domain.

Interestingly, when it comes to color, your Venus sign may be a better inclination of your taste than your sun sign, as it's the planet that governs aesthetic and personal taste. The AstroTwins have a calculator to find where Venus is placed in your chart, so you can see whether your sun or Venus sign's colors resonate more with you. Then, you can begin incorporating those colors to create the perfect palette for you.