Colors To Surround Yourself With, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
A Zodiac Color Palette To Help You Find Your Soul Shade

Image by mbg Creative

June 30, 2020 — 13:08 PM

Beyond being a fun way to express style and personality, different color schemes have the ability to affect one's mood and outlook, according to color therapy research. While there appear to be some universally preferred shades, color choice is largely a matter of personal preference. Since we're big on all things astrology here at mbg, we asked our resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, for their take on each zodiac sign's ideal palette. Here's their take on what colors are written in the stars for your sign.

Aries: Dramatic, warm contrast

aries sign over light pink background

Image by mbg Creative

Starting at the beginning of the astrological calendar, fiery Aries is up first. Aries are known to be drawn to the color red, the twins note, as well as purples or fuchsia. Those with this sign also tend to be drawn to dramatic contrast, with the twins adding that they might prefer the look of a white or black backdrop again warm, bright colors.

Taurus: Earthy tones

taurus symbol over brown background

Image by mbg Creative

Those with the Taurus sign tend to prefer earthy tones like browns, beiges, and rusts. They're also into dark greens such as emerald, the twins say, and even burgundy. The palette here is slightly darker with a rich, deep, and calming quality.

Gemini: Tropical colors

gemini sign over yellow background

Image by mbg Creative

Quite different from Taurus, Gemini energy is punchy and bright, the twins say. Energetic Geminis might be drawn to tropical colors—bright yellows, oranges, and greens. Sometimes, these bright colors may be paired with black for some extra pop (though the AstroTwins add that it's not uncommon to see a Gemini dressed in all black, either).

Cancer: Washed out, beachy tones

cancer sign over light blue background

Image by mbg Creative

"Cancer is classic nautical," the AstroTwins notes. "Navy blue and white, or even silver, pearlescent, iridescent seashell tones," are this sign's go-to. In addition to the nautical vibe, Cancers may also like washed-out tones like light pink and blues.

Leo: Royal tones

leo sign over crimson background

Image by mbg Creative

Leo, the lion, is all about royal tones. The twins say that members of this sign tend to be really are about the gold, as well as oranges and other "regal eminent hues." In addition to those warm, royal colors, the twins add Leos may also be into safari tones, like khaki, thanks to their noble and protective nature.

Virgo: Jewel tones

virgo symbol over sea foam green background

Image by mbg Creative

"Jewel tones for the Virgos," the twins say. Members of this sign might find themselves drawn to colors like sapphire, emerald, ruby, and amethyst—rich, darker tones that still have some brightness to them. "They also like all white, natural fabrics, and forest greens" the twins say.

Libra: Sunset colors

libra symbol over orange background

Image by mbg Creative

Libras are all about beauty, with their "glyph" (Greek symbol) actually being a setting sun. As such, the AstroTwins recommend that Libras soak up those sunset colors: roses, oranges, deep blues, or anything resembling a dusky sky.

Scorpio: Dark, rich colors

scorpio sign over black background

Image by mbg Creative

"Even though they're a water sign," the twins say of Scorpios, "their ancient ruler is Mars, which is a fiery energy." Deep and mystical, Scorpios are into into black, along with other darker, mysterious colors. Dark purples, fuchsia, and reds are great for this sign.

Sagittarius: Bright contrast

aries symbol over bright pink background

Image by mbg Creative

Bright reds and pinks, blues and greens, and oranges are popular for this fire sign, and there's nothing muted about the vibe. The twins describe this palette as "bright neon pops, like painted tiles and textiles."

Capricorn: Elegant neutrals

capricorn symbol over nude background

Image by mbg Creative

Ever-classy, Capricorns tend toward more muted and earthy neutrals. "They're the sign of classic elegance," the AstroTwins say, "so deep brown leather, camel, gray, forest greens—like an old forest—bark and leaves and mountain."

Aquarius: Sporty, cool colors

aquarius symbol over baby blue background

Image by mbg Creative

An air sign that's also known as the water bearer, Aquarius folks tend to enjoy colors like cobalt blue, lime green, and amethyst purple. "Denim blues are always good," the twins say, as well as "watery colors—but a brighter version," so think bright blues, greens, and purples.

Pisces: Washed out pastels

pisces symbol over dark blue background

Image by mbg Creative

And lastly, we have Pisces, who tend to go for washed-out pastels and/or deep underwater colors: Navy's, blacks, and grays are all in this water signs domain.

Interestingly, when it comes to color, your Venus sign may be a better inclination of your taste than your sun sign, as it's the planet that governs aesthetic and personal taste. The AstroTwins have a calculator to find where Venus is placed in your chart, so you can see whether your sun or Venus sign's colors resonate more with you. Then, you can begin incorporating those colors to create the perfect palette for you.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

