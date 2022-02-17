The Best Colors To Bring Into Your Bedroom For Deep Rest & Relaxation

The right bedroom decor can set the stage for restful sleep and uplifting mornings. Since this is typically the last room you see before drifting off at night and the first you see when you wake up, you want to be intentional about what you bring into it and what you leave out.

According to the field of color therapy, colors should play an important role in bedroom decor as they can affect our emotions and mood states. "We interact with color constantly—knowingly and unknowingly. It's such a beautiful, powerful tool that we all have that we kind of forget about and take for granted," color therapist Walaa AlMuhaiteeb tells mindbodygreen.

Here, color and design experts name their favorite sleep shades and share ideas on how to splash them around the bedroom for maximum rest and relaxation.