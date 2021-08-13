Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that signals to our brain that it's time to go to sleep. As Stephenson explains to mbg, she likes to turn to a melatonin supplement on the off chance that she has trouble falling asleep, as melatonin can help support a healthy circadian rhythm.*

Since the blue light from screens can suppress melatonin, she tries to avoid those a few hours before bed, "but sometimes it’s unavoidable, so a melatonin supplement helps to get my circadian rhythm back into balance,"* she adds.

Ashwagandha is another supplement that has been shown to support relaxation as well as mental calm,* Stephenson says, which is why it's another favorite when it comes to sleep. "Keeping melatonin and ashwagandha at my bedside is convenient because if I don’t remember to take them until I’m already in bed, I don’t have to get up again," she adds.