“Ravens and crows often—but not always—represent death,” explains Daniel P. Compora, Ph.D., an associate professor at The University of Toledo whose scholarly focus is on folklore and popular culture. (A group of crows is called a "murder," after all.)

Some also consider crows to be messengers that are capable of existing between both worlds. “They represent spiritual law, the universal wisdom that the physical world must integrate,'' says Cat Rambo, a sacred medicine and dreamwork expert.

This means that crows can be considered a good omen or a bad omen, depending on the number of crows and the context. “Seeing a single crow is often thought to be a bad omen but seeing two could indicate good luck is coming,” says Compora. “Seeing three suggests impending change."

He adds that these interpretations are not universal, and different cultures have their own unique perspectives on crows.