Curious About Your Future? These 4 Online Psychic Platforms Are Highly Rated

Merriam-Webster defines "psychic" as "lying outside the sphere of physical science or knowledge," with a psychic person being "sensitive to nonphysical or supernatural forces and influences: marked by extraordinary or mysterious sensitivity, perception, or understanding."

As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, most psychics or intuitives are able to access this perception through one or more "clairs" of intuition: clairaudience (hearing voices), clairvoyance (seeing images), clairsentience (recognizing feelings), and/or claircognizance (knowing).

Someone doing a reading solely based on their own intuition may be what most would consider a "classic" psychic, though there are other ways to tap into intuition as well, using things like astrology, palmistry, tarot cards, cartomancy, and more.

You can meet with psychics in-person or connect virtually over video or chat. They may even send you a personal recorded message, depending on their offerings.

In a psychic reading, the reader will connect to you and your energy to get a sense of what you've been through, what you're going through, or what you may go through in the future, depending upon your inquiry.

From there, they'll explain their intuitive insights, and/or explain the meanings of certain tarot cards, for example (or lines on your hand, astrological placements, etc.). Though not all astrologers or tarot readers would consider themselves "psychic," these offerings do often fall under the umbrella of psychic readings and we considered them for our list.