Curious About Your Future? These 4 Online Psychic Platforms Are Highly Rated
We all get curious about what the future holds from time to time. And those who lean more on the mystical side have probably been tempted to turn to a psychic for insights. While you can certainly visit psychics in person, nowadays there are also a ton of online sites offering psychic readings—to varying degrees of legitimacy and accuracy.
To assist in your search and cut through the noise, we compiled a list of online psychic platforms that offer readings of all sorts and score high reviews for their intuitive prowess. There's never any guarantee that a reading will come true, but these four sites are your best bet for finding a psychic who resonates with you.
What is a psychic reading?
Merriam-Webster defines "psychic" as "lying outside the sphere of physical science or knowledge," with a psychic person being "sensitive to nonphysical or supernatural forces and influences: marked by extraordinary or mysterious sensitivity, perception, or understanding."
As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, most psychics or intuitives are able to access this perception through one or more "clairs" of intuition: clairaudience (hearing voices), clairvoyance (seeing images), clairsentience (recognizing feelings), and/or claircognizance (knowing).
Someone doing a reading solely based on their own intuition may be what most would consider a "classic" psychic, though there are other ways to tap into intuition as well, using things like astrology, palmistry, tarot cards, cartomancy, and more.
You can meet with psychics in-person or connect virtually over video or chat. They may even send you a personal recorded message, depending on their offerings.
In a psychic reading, the reader will connect to you and your energy to get a sense of what you've been through, what you're going through, or what you may go through in the future, depending upon your inquiry.
From there, they'll explain their intuitive insights, and/or explain the meanings of certain tarot cards, for example (or lines on your hand, astrological placements, etc.). Though not all astrologers or tarot readers would consider themselves "psychic," these offerings do often fall under the umbrella of psychic readings and we considered them for our list.
How we picked:
When scouring the many psychic sites on the web, we only chose options with outstanding reviews. You'll find when you visit the sites, individual readers have their own ratings as well, so you can assess how reputable that individual is. In general, though, the four sites we chose clearly outshine the competition in terms of reputation and sheer numerical popularity.
Whether you want a tarot reading, a love forecast, dream interpretation, or simply general guidance, you'll be able to find all of that and more on these sites. All four offer a range of different services, so there is something for everyone who is future-curious, no matter their inquiry.
Each psychic on these sites charges their own rate, and if you're not looking to spend too much, you can filter your search to find readers within your price range. (Rates start at around $1 per minute.)
Lastly, all of these sites offer readings over chat, voice calls, and/or video calls. Some people may, after all, prefer to see or hear the psychic in real time during the reading, while others may prefer the anonymity of text chatting. In any case, all of these sites have readers who can accommodate you.
mbg's top picks for the best online psychics of 2022
Best for astrology: Keen
Pros
- Offers reimbursement if you're unhappy with a reading
- Matches you with a reader based on preferences
- Vetted readers
Cons
- No video call feature
Keen is in its 20th year of operating, and for two decades, the site has given independent psychics and curious querents a platform to connect with each other via phone call or chat (no video call). Its offerings include spiritual readings, tarot readings, love and relationship guidance, and more. Keen also offers free daily horoscopes, and have a variety of astrology experts on call, which is why we've dubbed it the best psychic reading site for astrology.
Keen makes it easy to sort through readers, or "advisors" as they call them, based on their ratings and find ones who have happy customers. (They also vet their advisors using identity verification, background check, content quality review, and skill assessments.) Keen also has a matching quiz to pair you with the best reader for you. If you do end up unhappy with a reading, Keen will reimburse you for one unsatisfactory experience every 30 days if you report it within 72 hours.
Best online psychics for budget sessions: Kasamba
Pros
- Easily navigable app
- Offer 70% off your first reading
Cons
- Can get pricier than other sites
- Less intensive vetting process for readers
Like Keen, Kasamba is also in its 20th year of operating. It's a good idea to look at individual readers' reviews beforehand to avoid getting duped on this platform—especially since Kasamba doesn't seem to vet readers as much as other sites. While some of the readers on this site can charge high rates, Kasamba does offer a generous introductory offer of three free minutes and 70% off your first reading, plus a money-back guarantee up to $50, making it a good option if you're on a budget but want to give psychic readings a shot.
With readings on everything from astrology, to your career, to past lives, all you have to do is select the kind of reading you're looking for on Kasamba's easy-to-use app, and you'll find a plethora of readers who specialize in the areas you're curious to explore.
Best for live chats: Purple Garden
Pros
- Vetted readers
- Cashback program
Cons
- Ambiguous refund policy & no free trial
Purple Garden is the most popular psychic reading app in the world, and according to their reviews, the psychics on this site have a 91.5% prediction accuracy, plus the app itself has a 4.8/5 star rating with over 2,000 reviews. They have hundreds of vetted psychics (they need to submit a test reading before being accepted) available for general readings, angel insights, twin flame readings, and more.
And because it's important these sites are good to their customers as much as the readers themselves, we thought this review from a psychic who works through Purple Garden is worth calling out: "The company is transparent, honest, reasonable, and holds its advisors to a very high standard. If you're a client looking for advice, Purple Garden has some extraordinary folks working for them. I have enjoyed reading my colleagues’ profiles and watching their videos immensely, and feel surrounded by truly gifted, genuine, good people here."
Best for tarot & oracle readings: Mysticsense
Pros
- Vetted readers
- Customer wellbeing policy
Cons
- Fewer years in operation compared to other sites
We included Mysticsense on this list because it's clear by their vetting process, and even the language used on their site, that they put a fair amount of consideration into who's able to work with them. They even have helpful info on how to avoid scams, and a customer wellbeing policy. And while they may not have been around for 20 years yet, like Keen or Kasamba, they do have plenty of positive reviews.
We're naming them the best site for tarot and oracle readings because out of all their experts, over 500 specialize in tarot and oracle, so if assessing the cards is your thing, you've got options.
FAQs
Do I need to prepare for an online psychic reading?
The best way to prepare is to take the time to find the right reader for you. These sites have a lot of people to choose from, so take your time looking through different readers, focusing on their specialties and reviews, and also paying attention to the vibe you get from them.
Choose someone you feel a resonance with who is offering the kind of reading you're looking for. You can also prepare a few questions if want to ask about specific things, but if you're just looking for a general reading, you can leave things pretty open-ended and let the psychic take the reins.
How do I know if they're a real psychic?
The best way to ensure that you’re happy with a session is to do your research upfront: Pay attention to reviews, both of the individual and the website itself.
Never pay someone more than you're comfortable with, and don't allow yourself to be pressured by someone claiming angels are telling them you need to hear this message, or that something bad could happen to you, for example.
A reading should never leave you feel hopeless or like you’re not in control of your own life. As Mysticsence’s site reads, psychic readings are for "entertainment purposes only" so it’s best to take everything you’re told with a grain of salt.
What should I look for when choosing a psychic?
According to Richardson, you want to look for a psychic who's nonjudgmental, open-minded, and inspiring. They should encourage and empower you to make positive and healthy changes and decisions, showing you your blind spots or offering helpful insights.
They should also be "present-minded," she notes, making sense of the past and present instead of always focusing on the future. And they should never be pushy or aggressive about getting you to book another session, she adds.
"Remember that going to a psychic is never a substitute for seeking professional legal, financial, or medical advice! Also don’t give your power away to anyone," Richardson tells mbg, adding to run a psychic’s guidance through your own filter of common sense, your intuition, and your own past experiences in the world.
The takeaway
The world of psychic readings is intriguing and mysterious to say the least. If you're curious to get a taste of it, these sites can connect you with literally thousands of readers from around the globe. Remember to do your research before settling on a reader and take the information you get in stride since, at the end of the day, nobody has any more sway over your destiny than you do.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.