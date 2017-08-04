How To Read Your Oracle Cards Like A Pro: A Psychic Explains

When I first started giving psychic readings, I didn’t consider using oracle cards, relying instead on my four clairs (seeing, hearing, knowing, and feeling intuitive guidance). Yet over the years I’ve come to respect the accuracy and intuitive depth of oracle cards and now spend 10 minutes of most sessions consulting them. I've also realized that oracle cards are one of the best tools for giving yourself an intuitive reading.

Whether you’re checking in for guidance on you, a friend, or a client, here are a few tips on how to get the most out of these divination tools and take your oracle card readings to the next level: