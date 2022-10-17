According to psychotherapist Corey Yeager, Ph.D., LMFT—who works with the NBA's Detroit Pistons—the key to becoming your most successful, confident, less anxious self is to actually get to know yourself. That's exactly why his new book, How Am I Doing?: 40 Conversations To Have With Yourself, consists of 40 questions to become curious about your thoughts and connect with your true purpose.

"If you can get better acquainted and better focused on understanding [yourself], that means [you can] show up in the world as a better version of yourself," he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. The interview is filled with nuggets of advice and exercises to center your mind, so we decided to grab a few of the highlights. See Yeager's tips below—your best self awaits: