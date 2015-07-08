8 Successful People Who Use The Power Of Visualization

Like most of America, we were thrilled by the U.S. women's soccer team's stunning performance on Sunday.

But we were also inspired by more than just the team’s win over Japan. In fact, we were just as excited to learn that star player Carli Lloyd credits visualization, the meditative practice of positive thinking, with helping her kill it on the soccer field.

While training just before Sunday’s game, Lloyd said she mentally visualized herself scoring four goals. She later went on to nail three into the net — the first woman in World Cup history to do so.

“When you’re feeling good mentally and physically, those plays are just instincts,” Lloyd, who was named the World Cup's most outstanding player, told The New York Times. “It just happens.”

Curious how other badasses use visualization to do their best, we decided to look into a few other famous examples of the power of positive thinking: